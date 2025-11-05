Virat Kohli turns 37 today — A look at the cricket star's net worth, children and family

Virat Kohli, India's star athlete and one of modern cricket's greatest success stories, turned 37 on Wednesday, 5 November. Over the years, he has built an empire that extends far beyond the cricket field, with diverse investments, global brand deals and successful business ventures.

A big chunk of the cricketer's fortune comes from his on-field earnings, including his contracts with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Indian Premier League (IPL) salary, and match fees. According to reports, Virat Kohli's overall net worth is estimated to exceed ₹1,050 crore, making him one of the wealthiest athletes not only in India but globally.

How much does Virat Kohli earn from matches? As part of the BCCI’s A+ central contract, the athlete earns ₹7 crore annually, along with the following amount in match fees:

— Test: ₹15 lakh per match..

— ODI: ₹6 lakh per match.

— T201: ₹3 lakh per match.

His IPL journey has been equally lucrative, with total earnings of around ₹212.44 crore. Kohli's salary has seen a remarkable rise — from ₹12 crore in 2008 to ₹21 crore in 2025. In 2024, he also received substantial bonuses and prize money after leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a playoff finish, according to Asianet news.

Brand deals and business ventures of the athlete In addition to cricket earnings, Virat Kohli has also secured multiple brand endorsement deals and made investments in various businesses. The star batter endorses top brands including Puma, Audi, American Tourister, Too Yumm, Volini, Noise, Myntra, Tissot, Hero MotoCorp and Luxor.

He also owns two businesses — One8 and Wrogn. One8 Commune, a popular cafe chain under his brand, has outlets in several cities, including Bengaluru. Mumbai and Pune. His other successful investments are Digit Insurance, Myntra, Rage Coffee, Nueva, Chisel Fitness, Hyperprice and Universal Sportsbiz, among others, according to a Mint report.

Virat Kohli's personal life The star cricketer has been married to Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma for nearly eight years. They tied the knot in December 2017. The couple has two children together — a daughter named Vamika and a son named Akaay.

They often keep their children away from the spotlight, so many details about their children are not available on the internet. Although they sometimes share glimpses of their family life on social media.

Virat Kohli's picture with his kids

Virat Kohli’s ₹1,050 crore fortune, combined with his wife Anushka Sharma’s ₹255 crore, makes them one of India’s wealthiest and most popular celebrity couples, Asianet News reported.