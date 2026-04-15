Virat Kohli vs Rishabh Pant: Explosive stats battle ahead of high-scoring RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 clash at Chinnaswamy

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium is set for another run-fest as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. With short boundaries and a batting-friendly pitch, all eyes are on two in-form batters, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant. Both players bring contrasting styles and impressive numbers into this contest, promising fireworks under the lights.

Virat Kohli's dominant form at home Virat Kohli has been in sublime touch this season, scoring 179 runs in 4 innings at an average of 59.7 and a strike rate of 163, including two fifties. His consistency at Chinnaswamy Stadium since 2024 is remarkable. He has scored 599 runs in 14 innings at an average of 49.9 and a strike rate of 163, with five half-centuries.

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Kohli's last five scores at the venue read: 28(18), 69*(38), 62(33), 70(42), and 1(3). Against LSG specifically, he has managed 193 runs in 6 innings at an average of 32.2 and a strike rate of 133, with two fifties. Fitness concerns from a minor ankle niggle appear eased after he trained well, and fans expect him to anchor RCB's powerful top order once again.

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Rishabh Pant's aggressive record vs RCB Rishabh Pant, leading LSG, has started IPL 2026 with 103 runs in 4 innings at an average of 34.3 and a strike rate of 130, including one fifty. He has shown strong numbers against pace.

Pant’s record against RCB is outstanding. He has amassed 539 runs in 13 innings at a stunning average of 53.9 and strike rate of 158, with four fifties and one century. At Chinnaswamy, he has been destructive as well, with 160 runs in 3 innings at an average of 53.3 and a strike rate of 163, including two fifties. His scores at the venue are: 18(14), 85(48), and 57(36). These stats highlight Pant’s ability to accelerate on this high-scoring ground.

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Also Read | Sanjiv Goenka gets emotional as Rishabh Pant leads Super Giants from front

Head-to-head and venue dynamics While Kohli thrives on consistency and big home performances, Pant brings explosive intent, especially against RCB. The Chinnaswamy pitch, known for true bounce and short boundaries, usually produces scores above 190 in the first innings, favouring aggressive batters who can clear the ropes easily. Dew in the second innings often helps chasing teams.

RCB currently sit third on the points table with 6 points from 4 matches. LSG are seventh with 4 points.

RCB vs LSG toss update Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the toss and have opted to bowl.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.