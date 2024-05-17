India's star batter Virat Kohli recently shared an update about his elder kid, Vamika and gave a hint about her increasing interest towards cricket. In a candid conversation with Danish Sait (as Mr. Nag), the Royal Challengers Bengaluru star said that his daughter Vamika has “picked up the cricket bat, and she's enjoying swinging it."

Also Read: Virat Kohli, Anushka-backed Go Digit IPO opens. How much celebrity couple earn?

However, Kohli added that the final decision about her career would be her own choice. "My daughter has picked up the cricket bat and she's enjoying swinging the bat. I'm not sure, their choice is final," Kohli said.

Virat Kohli also shared an update about his newly born son, Akaay and said that he is health and everything is fine.

"Baby is good, healthy. Everything is fine, thank you!" Kohli said. Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby boy on February 15.

The video of the candid conversation betweenKohli and Danish Sait, also known as Mr Nag, was released on the official social media handle of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In the four-minute, fifty-one-second video, Virat Kohli also discussed Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri's retirement announcement.

Virat Kohli, a prime contender in race for orange cap in IPL 2024

During the ongoing Indian Premiere League 2024, Virat Kohli is a prime contender for the orange cap as he is leading the race with 661 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 155.16 and a whopping average of 66.10. His impressive tally is fueled by five fifties and a sole century.

At present, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently at the sixth spot in the IPL table with 12 points from 13 matches. Cricket fans will witness the team competing against the fourth-ranked Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. Mahendra Singh Dhoni's CSK have accumulated 14 points from 13 games. It is important for RCB to defeat CSK to stay in the playoffs race.

Virat Kohli was recently named to India's playing 11 for the T20 World Cup. After the IPL tournament, Kohli will play for India in the T20 World Cup, which will kick off in June in the USA and the West Indies.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!