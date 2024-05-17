Virat Kohli's child to be cricket star? RCB star says daughter Vamika ‘enjoying swinging bat’ | Watch video
Cricketer Virat Kohli shared about his daughter Vamika's increasing interest in cricket. He also gave an update about his son's health
India's star batter Virat Kohli recently shared an update about his elder kid, Vamika and gave a hint about her increasing interest towards cricket. In a candid conversation with Danish Sait (as Mr. Nag), the Royal Challengers Bengaluru star said that his daughter Vamika has “picked up the cricket bat, and she's enjoying swinging it."