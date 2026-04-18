Virat Kohli's sharp reflexes on display as RCB superstar pulls off a stunner to stun birthday boy KL Rahul; watch video

Virat Kohli's sharp reflexes was on full display as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) superstar pulled off a stunner to stun Delhi Capitals batter KL Rahul at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. Celebrating his 34th birthday, Rahul rescued Delhi Capitals with a half-century after they lost three wickets to Bhuvneshwar Kumar with just 18 runs on board.

The incident took place on the first ball of the 11th over, bowled by Krunal Pandya. At a time when Rahul looked to take his team home, the right-hander dances down the track against left-armer Pandya to loft a tossed up delivery. Sadly the ball hit the bottom of his bat and didn't get the elevation.

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Kohli runs more than 10 metres and as the ball dips on him, the former RCB skipper stretched his two hands and completed a senational catch. Kohli is pumped up, so is Pandya. At the stands, Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma too is celebrating the catch. Rahul walked back for 57 in 34 balls, studded with six fours and two maximums.

Virat Kohli shrugs off fitness concerns On Saturday, Kohli shrugged off the fitness issues against Delhi Capitals. After Kohli didn't take the field against Mumbai Indians due to an ankle niggle, Kohli played an as impact sub for the first time in IPL against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the previous game.

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Besides the niggle, Kohli too was unwell, thus forcing the RCB management to be cautious while using their former skipper. In fact, despite being not 100% fit, Kohli scored a match-winning knock of 49 against LSG. Against Delhi Capitals, Kohli was dismissed for 19 off 13 deliveries.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in