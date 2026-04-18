Virat Kohli's sharp reflexes on display as RCB superstar pulls off a stunner to stun birthday boy KL Rahul; watch video

Virat Kohli's sharp reflexes was on full display as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) superstar pulled off a stunner to stun Delhi Capitals batter KL Rahul at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. Celebrating his 34th birthday, Rahul rescued Delhi Capitals with a half-century after they lost three wickets to Bhuvneshwar Kumar with just 18 runs on board.
The incident took place on the first ball of the 11th over, bowled by Krunal Pandya. At a time when Rahul looked to take his team home, the right-hander dances down the track against left-armer Pandya to loft a tossed up delivery. Sadly the ball hit the bottom of his bat and didn't get the elevation.
Kohli runs more than 10 metres and as the ball dips on him, the former RCB skipper stretched his two hands and completed a senational catch. Kohli is pumped up, so is Pandya. At the stands, Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma too is celebrating the catch. Rahul walked back for 57 in 34 balls, studded with six fours and two maximums.
On Saturday, Kohli shrugged off the fitness issues against Delhi Capitals. After Kohli didn't take the field against Mumbai Indians due to an ankle niggle, Kohli played an as impact sub for the first time in IPL against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the previous game.
Besides the niggle, Kohli too was unwell, thus forcing the RCB management to be cautious while using their former skipper. In fact, despite being not 100% fit, Kohli scored a match-winning knock of 49 against LSG. Against Delhi Capitals, Kohli was dismissed for 19 off 13 deliveries.
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