Virat Kohli's recent social media post, marking the ten-year anniversary of his apparel brand Wrogn, left many fans anxious and puzzled, with a series of humorous and concerned reactions flooding social media. The post, which was intended to celebrate a decade of the brand's success, was perceived by many as a potential retirement announcement, sparking a wave of alarm just days before India's crucial Test series against Australia.

In his post, Kohli reflected on the journey of his brand, stating, "Looking back, we've always been a bit different. We never fitted into any box they tried putting us in. Two misfits, who just clicked." While the content was meant to highlight the evolution of Wrogn, the tone and format of the message led fans to believe it was a personal announcement of some sort, with some even fearing a divorce or retirement from cricket.

Fans on X (Formerly Twitter) platform expressed their shock, with many admitting they initially thought Kohli was about to announce his retirement from cricket. Some even joked about the post resembling a breakup note, drawing comparisons to AR Rahman’s cryptic posts that had also sparked similar speculation.

One fan humorously wrote, “Sounds like a divorce or relationship matter but turns out as a brand ad. Bro has the best team of content writers who know how to create buzz and make people pay attention. That's how you make a business successful."

Kohli's post, which was accompanied by a visual of Wrogn's distinctive branding, was clearly aimed at celebrating the brand's anniversary, but the ambiguity of the message led to a flurry of concerned comments, with some urging him to clarify that it was not related to retirement.

“FYI - NOT A RETIREMENT POST. This should have been added!" one fan remarked, while another said, “I almost fell off my chair, I thought Virat Kohli had announced his retirement."