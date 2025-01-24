Indian cricket legend Virender Sehwag and his wife, Aarti Ahlawat, are at the centre of divorce rumours after several media reports confirmed the two have been living separately for months.

The couple has also unfollowed each other on Instagram, and their divorce is on the cards, reported Hindustan Times, citing sources.

While the world knows about the ace Indian cricketer, fewer people know about Aarti Ahlawat, who was born and raised in Delhi.

Virender Sehwag and his wife enjoyed a strong bond and have two kids, Aryavir and Vedant. According to reports, the two were seen as a strong unit, with Aarti Ahlawat supporting Virender Sehwag through his cricketing commitments.

So far, there has been no official confirmation from either of them about their divorce and separation.

Who is Aarti Ahlawat? Forty-five-year-old Aarti Ahlawat was born and brought up in New Delhi. She completed her schooling at Lady Irwin Secondary School. Her primary education was from Bharatiya Vidya Bhawan. She pursued a diploma in Computer Science from Maitreyi College, affiliated to Delhi University, reported HT.

When did Aarti Ahlawat marry Virender Sehwag? The two were in a relationship for years before entering into a wedlock. Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat married in 2004 in a wedding ceremony hosted at the residence of India's former finance minister, the late Arun Jaitley.

Over the past few years, the couple appeared together at multiple public ceremonies and occasions.

However, both of them have unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking speculation about their strained relationship.

According to a HT report, the two have been living separately for several months and are reportedly facing emotional differences.