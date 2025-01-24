Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Virender Sehwag-Aarti Ahlawat divorce rumours: Know all about Delhi girl married to the legendary cricketer

Virender Sehwag-Aarti Ahlawat divorce rumours: Know all about Delhi girl married to the legendary cricketer

Livemint , Written By Sharmila Bhadoria

Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat are reportedly separating after 20 years of marriage, with sources indicating they have been living apart for months. The couple, who married in 2004, have unfollowed each other on Instagram, raising divorce speculation.

Virendra Sehwag's wife Aarti Ahlawat is a native of Delhi.

Indian cricket legend Virender Sehwag and his wife, Aarti Ahlawat, are at the centre of divorce rumours after several media reports confirmed the two have been living separately for months.

The couple has also unfollowed each other on Instagram, and their divorce is on the cards, reported Hindustan Times, citing sources.

While the world knows about the ace Indian cricketer, fewer people know about Aarti Ahlawat, who was born and raised in Delhi.

Virender Sehwag and his wife enjoyed a strong bond and have two kids, Aryavir and Vedant. According to reports, the two were seen as a strong unit, with Aarti Ahlawat supporting Virender Sehwag through his cricketing commitments.

So far, there has been no official confirmation from either of them about their divorce and separation.

Who is Aarti Ahlawat?

Forty-five-year-old Aarti Ahlawat was born and brought up in New Delhi. She completed her schooling at Lady Irwin Secondary School. Her primary education was from Bharatiya Vidya Bhawan. She pursued a diploma in Computer Science from Maitreyi College, affiliated to Delhi University, reported HT.

When did Aarti Ahlawat marry Virender Sehwag?

The two were in a relationship for years before entering into a wedlock. Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat married in 2004 in a wedding ceremony hosted at the residence of India's former finance minister, the late Arun Jaitley.

Over the past few years, the couple appeared together at multiple public ceremonies and occasions.

However, both of them have unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking speculation about their strained relationship.

According to a HT report, the two have been living separately for several months and are reportedly facing emotional differences.

Virender Sehwag retired from international cricket in 2015. Despite retirement, he has remained involved in the sport as a commentator and a member of the National Anti-Doping Agency’s Anti-Doping Appeal Panel.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.