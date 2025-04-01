Virginia Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault, has ‘4 days to live’; what is the Royal Family scandal?

Virginia Giuffre, Jeffrey Epstein’s victim who accused Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, of sexually assaulting her as a teenager, said she has only “four days to live” after being hit by a school bus.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the 41-year-old shared a picture from a hospital bed, showing her covered in bruises and alleged that a speeding bus had collided with her car. She said she was in renal failure and had been given just four days to live.

“I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology,” she wrote on Instagram.

Virginia, in her post, expressed her wish to see her three children, from whom she is believed to be estranged.

“I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes.”

US-born Virginia had recently separated from Robert Giuffre, her husband of 22 years. She reportedly had been living in a small town in Perth, Australia, since 2020.

She concluded her post with: “S--t in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it’s still going to be s--t at the end of the day. Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life.”

Will Virginia Giuffre really die in four days? Sky Roberts, Virginia’s father, told The Telegraph that she’s got four days to live “unless she gets another opinion from another doctor”.

“It could be that she could pass away in four days, like she said. But if she gets another doctor, they could probably do other things for her. So that’s all I’m waiting to hear,” he said.

Sky Roberts, a retired engineer, also said that his daughter was depressed and wanted to be reunited with her children. “She’s not doing good. She’s depressed because she misses her kids.”

A spokesman for Virginia said she has been in a serious accident and is receiving medical care in the hospital. "She greatly appreciates the support and well wishes people are sending."

About the accident: According to The Telegraph, citing police in Western Australia, a “minor crash” occurred between a bus and car in the farming locality of Neergabby on March 24 just after 3 pm local time.

According to Australian media reports, Virginia was involved in this crash.

However, the police said no injuries were reported in the crash, contradicting Virginia's claims.

“There were no reported injuries as a result of the crash,” the Western Australia Police spokesperson said in a statement.

The bus driver reported the collision the following day, and police said the car sustained approximately 2000 AUD worth of damage.

What is the Royal Family scandal? Virginia Giuffre alleged that she was sexually abused or raped by Prince Andrew on three separate occasions in 2001, when she was 17. She had sued him for unspecified damages. Advertisement

The case was settled by the Prince, who allegedly paid his accuser more than £12 million using money from Queen Elizabeth.

The terms of the deal have remained secret, but at the time the Duke expressed regret about his friendship with Epstein and confirmed that he would make a “substantial donation” to Virginia’s charity to support victims’ rights. It contained no admission of liability and no apology.

The Duke has always vehemently denied the allegations, insisting he has “no recollection” of meeting Virginia, who Epstein trafficked.