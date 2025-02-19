Bollywood singer-composer Vishal Dadlani has defended standup comedian Samay Raina amid the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy. In his Instagram Story, Vishal shared a photo with Samay Raina and Ravi Gupta.

In the photo, Samay is apparently feeling Vishal’s “hairy arm” during the shoot of an episode of India’s Got Latent. The photo is one of the 20 behind-the-scenes photos shared by The Habitat on January 14.

The venue's official social media handle, helmed by Samay Raina’s friend Balraj Singh Ghai, called the episode “epic”. The episode, which has yet to be released, also featured Youtuber Manhar Seth and standup comedian Sumaira Shaikh.

“Would you let #SamaRaina feel up your hairy arms every day, or join in once to stop the absolutely hypocritical prudish nonsense that's going on right now?” wrote the Bollywood singer-composer in his Instagram Story. He used “Munda Kukkad Kamaal Da” song from the Student of the Year.

Also Read | Tanmay Bhat drops video after Supreme Court calls BeerBiceps perverted

“The government wanted to control online content. They've been trying and getting stopped for a long time. Our innocent/illiterate public, in this wave of tv-generated outrage, are giving away their own freedom. Not to mention..." what Kumbh stampede-deaths?" Samjhe?” he added.

Vishal Dadlani's Instagram Story on Samay Raina

He also shared a clip of Anish Gawande, NCP National Spokesperson, saying, “We’re trying to find an 18th century solution to a 21st century problem. Ranveer ek bahaana hai, broadcasting bill laana hai (Ranveer is just an excuse to implement the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2024).”

What is the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy? Ranveer Allahbadia appeared on one of the episodes of India’s Got Latent, a YouTube reality show by Samay Raina. During the members-only episode, Ranveer joked about watching parents having sex.

Also Read | Badshah calls for support for Samay Raina amid IGL row | Viral video

Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, landed in legal trouble, with multiple FIRs against him for “obscenity”. The young YouTuber, awarded by PM Modi in 2024, soon posted a video apology.