An unexpected turn of events that has left the chess community both bewildered and amused. Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand was “kidnapped" while waiting at the airport. Anand tweeted about his "kidnapping" by none other than chess sensations Alexandra and Andrea Botez. Well, it was all in good humour.

“At the Airport! My Kidnappers, let me go," wrote Anand while sharing a serious-looking photograph of himself. Also Read: 'My heart is swollen with pride': Anand Mahindra shares chess grandmaster Praggnanandhaa's success The plot thickened when Anand revealed the terms of his release. It was American-Canadian YouTuber Alexandra Botez who was behind the “kidnapping". She is known for her strategic prowess on the chessboard. She earlier tweeted a couple of photos of Anand and wondered, “Why does it look like we took @vishy64theking hostage?"

“Alexandra Botez told me I had to solve a chess position to win my freedom. Andrea asked what Black should play in this position. I told her Kd5, and they let me go," Anand added.

Alexandra challenged Anand to solve a chess conundrum to win back his freedom. Andrea Botez upped the ante by questioning what move Black should play in a given position. With the calm composure of a true chess legend, Anand responded with "Kd5", a move that not only promised to slow down the White king's advance to the queenside but also signalled a swift end to his captivity.

Extra explanation

“Extra explanation: Since this is a race, black should play Kd5 Slowing the white king march to the Queen side. And a quicker hostage release!" Anand added.

Anand further clarified his escape strategy in a follow-up tweet, explaining the tactical nuance of his move. By playing Kd5, he effectively turned the tables on his captors, ensuring a rapid release in this light-hearted race against the chess clock.

