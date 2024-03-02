Hello User
Viswanathan Anand 'checkmates' kidnappers: Grandmaster manages to escape, thanks to his chess expertise

Viswanathan Anand ‘checkmates’ kidnappers: Grandmaster manages to escape, thanks to his chess expertise

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Chess legend Anand was ‘kidnapped’, but his move 'Kd5' promised swift release. Check out how.

Viswanathan Anand shared his photo on X (formerly Twitter)

An unexpected turn of events that has left the chess community both bewildered and amused. Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand was “kidnapped" while waiting at the airport. Anand tweeted about his "kidnapping" by none other than chess sensations Alexandra and Andrea Botez. Well, it was all in good humour.

“At the Airport! My Kidnappers, let me go," wrote Anand while sharing a serious-looking photograph of himself.

Also Read: 'My heart is swollen with pride': Anand Mahindra shares chess grandmaster Praggnanandhaa's success

The plot thickened when Anand revealed the terms of his release. It was American-Canadian YouTuber Alexandra Botez who was behind the “kidnapping". She is known for her strategic prowess on the chessboard. She earlier tweeted a couple of photos of Anand and wondered, “Why does it look like we took @vishy64theking hostage?"

“Alexandra Botez told me I had to solve a chess position to win my freedom. Andrea asked what Black should play in this position. I told her Kd5, and they let me go," Anand added.

Also Read: You have to be obsessed to succeed: Viswanathan Anand

Alexandra challenged Anand to solve a chess conundrum to win back his freedom. Andrea Botez upped the ante by questioning what move Black should play in a given position. With the calm composure of a true chess legend, Anand responded with "Kd5", a move that not only promised to slow down the White king's advance to the queenside but also signalled a swift end to his captivity.

Extra explanation

“Extra explanation: Since this is a race, black should play Kd5 Slowing the white king march to the Queen side. And a quicker hostage release!" Anand added.

Also Read: Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand elected as the deputy president of FIDE

Anand further clarified his escape strategy in a follow-up tweet, explaining the tactical nuance of his move. By playing Kd5, he effectively turned the tables on his captors, ensuring a rapid release in this light-hearted race against the chess clock.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
