Viswanathan Anand, D Gukesh turn baraati for Vidit Gujrathi’s wedding | Watch the grandmasters groove to Bollywood hits

Legendary Viswanathan Anand to current world champion D Gukesh turned baraati for grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi's wedding. Vidit tied the knot to Nidhi Kataria in Pune on April 2.

The guest list also featured chess stars like Arjun Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa, and even Dutch GM Anish Giri, who attended with his wife IM Sopiko Guramishvili.

These Indian chess elite grooved to Bollywood hits in Vidit Gujrathi's baraat, and they stole the show with unexpected dance performances at the wedding.

Watch the Chess grandmasters dance in Vidit Gujrathi's baraat:

While the chess grandmasters were rather reserved in the baraat, viral videos from the wedding celebration show them lighting the stage to fire.

While Gukesh grooved to Badri Ki Dulhania with full energy, Anand, known for his calm demeanour, surprised the wedding party with his swagged-out moves to Main Hoon Don.

Also Read | Magnus Carlsen highlights D Gukesh’s flaws after Freestyle Chess 2025 win

Watch their performances here:

Gukesh was also captured dancing his heart to Hindi pop tracks with Giri and Sopiko at one of the pre-wedding functions.

Also Read | R Praggnanandhaa edges D Gukesh to clinch Tata Steel Masters chess title

Watch:

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users were stunned to see the grandmasters taking to the dancing floor and showing their lighter sides. Some netizens joked that Vidit Gujrathi's wedding was the “highest IQ wedding” of the season, while others joked that all the dance moves were “calculated.”

“So amazing to see so many super GMs grooving together,” said a user.

Another quipped: “Highest IQ wedding!”

“All the moves are well calculated,” said a user.

“Glad that I have something matching with pragg.. our dancing skill,” a user said.

“We got Vishy dancing before GTA 6,” joked another user.

“When introverts forced to attend family functions,” added another user.

Mesmerized by GM Viswanathan Anand's dance performance to Don, a user said, “Never thought I would watch Vishy Anand saab dance to Don.”

“No more chess moves, we got moves on stage,” said a user.