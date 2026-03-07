Vivek Oberoi reveals anxiety he felt on Mumbai to Dubai flight amid Mid East conflict: 'Spent entire journey with...'

Actor Vivek Oberoi recently expressed gratitude to the United Arab Emirates leadership, the frontline heroes and to Emirates airline over his safe return to Dubai from Mumbai. In a video message, he acknowledged the pivotal role played by the UAE authorities in reuniting him with his family during a time when Middle East conflict disrupted air travel and left several family members stranded overseas.

Describing his journey back to Dubai, Vivek Oberoi said, "I spent the entire journey with my own heart racing, my thoughts fixed entirely on my kids.”

The caption to the Instagram post states, “My deepest gratitude to the UAE leadership, the frontline heroes, and the wings of @emirates for their incredible guardianship. It’s good to be back.”

In the heartfelt video message, the 49-year-old Bollywood star can be heard saying, “For all of us from over 200 nationalities who live here, the UAE is simply home. Over the past few days, as geopolitical tensions grew, the distance between where I was and where my family waited felt heavier than ever.”

Celebrating his homecoming, Vivek noted, “Returning to Dubai, I felt every person on that Emirates plane had a silent story in their eyes. Hats off to the Emirates crew for maintaining calm and taking care of everyone with a smile despite their own fears.

“The moment we touched down, the atmosphere shifted from silent anxiety to a collective surge of relief,” Vivek Oberoi said, revealing the change in emotions he noticed among fellow passengers upon arrival in the Middle Eastern country.

Touched by the scene at the airport, he said, “Walking through the terminal, I saw daughters throwing themselves into their parents’ arms and fathers lifting their little ones in the air" as he revealed that he was in tears upon seeing families reunite."

Concluding the video message, he thanked the airline and UAE leadership. He also appreciated UAE government's leadership and calm response during ongoing geopolitical tensions as he said, “A heartfelt thank you to Emirates for being the bridge that brought us back together in a world that felt like it was shifting…. Today I am more grateful than ever for the resilience of the UAE government in the face of global uncertainty. Your steady leadership and unwavering calm provided the safety we needed to come back."