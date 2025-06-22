Vivek Oberoi’s Net Worth: Bollywood actor credits early stock market exposure for building ₹1,200 crore fortune

Actor Vivek Oberoi, whose acting career didn’t went well, has turned himself into a successful businessman by creating a ₹1,200 crore biz empire.

Advertisement

During a recent interview on Owais Andrabi’s Dubai Property Insider podcast, Vivek revealed that his father only played the role of a mentor in his life and never helped him financially.

Vivek, son of actor and politician Suresh Oberoi, made his Bollywood debut in 2002 with Ram Gopal Verma’s film ‘Company’, and became a household name with movie ‘Saathiya’ (2002), directed by Shaad Ali.

Talking about how he built such a big empire, Vivek said that his father groomed him regarding economics and business from a very young age.

“He would bring me a product and would ask me to create an entire business plan about how I was going to sell it. I started understanding the nuances of business from the age of 10 because I was going from door to door to sell that stuff.”

Advertisement

Vivek further said that his father used to tell him “I am a rich man; you are not. You will get there, but you have to do it on your own.”

He also credited his exposure to the stock market trading and real estate investments during his teenage years for shaping up his entrepreneurial journey.

He said: “I was able to raise $3 million for my first company, and I was only 19, and I made a lot of money for my investors and myself, and I sold the company by the time I was 23. If I hadn’t been applying myself for all those years, it never would have been possible. Because I put in that work, now I have been able to take nine companies public on the Indian stock market, and I am planning to take four more.”

Advertisement

Vivek Oberoi’s Business Ventures As of April 2025 Vivek Oberoi has a net worth of ₹1200 crore, according to Forbes India.

Also Read | Vivek Oberoi acquires 21% stake in Scottish spirits company

His ventures include BNW Real Estate Developers, a prominent player in the UAE luxury market, and Solitario, a lab-grown diamond brand.

Other business ventures in which Vivek has invested include global brand accelerator Impresario Global, a gin brand called Rutland Square Spirits, and vehicle care platform ReadyAssist.