Vladimir Putin’s alleged love child, born from affair with cleaner, living in Paris under a pseudonym: Report

Vladimir Putin's alleged daughter, Luiza Rozova, lives in Paris under a pseudonym and is reportedly working as a DJ. Her identity connects to Putin through her patronymic name, and she has remained inactive on social media since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Published29 Nov 2024, 11:53 AM IST
Vladimir Putin's daughter Luiza Rozova is reportedly living in Paris with a hidden identity.
Vladimir Putin’s daughter Luiza Rozova is reportedly living in Paris with a hidden identity.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has an ‘illegitimate’ daughter who is reportedly living in Paris under a pseudonym, according to Ukrainian media. The 21-year-old Luiza Rozova, also known as Elizaveta Olegovna Rudnova, works as a DJ in the French city. A UK-based outlet, The Telegraph, reported that a Ukrainian TV channel tracked her down using leaked airline manifests.

According to The Telegraph report, the girl uses a pseudonym indicating that she is the daughter of Oleg Rudnov, a late confidant of Vladimir Putin.

Luiza Rozova's connection to Vladimir Putin

She is said to be a love child from a brief affair between Putin and Svetlana Krivonogikh, a former cleaner who is now one of Russia’s richest women. Krivonogikh has previously been referred to in the media as “Putin’s acquaintance”.

According to The Telegraph, Elizaveta Olegovna Rudnova was born on March 3, 2003, as stated on her birth certificate, which does not mention her father's name. However, her patronymic name, “Vladimirovna”, suggests a connection to Russian President Vladimir Putin, as per Russian naming conventions, where daughters often take their father's first name in the patronymic form.

Putin's love child's false name

Reports from Ukrainian TV, according to The Telegraph, suggest that Luiza Rozova's alleged pseudonym is also tied to Putin. Her false surname, “Rudnova”, appears to be derived from Oleg Rudnov, a close ally of Putin who passed away in 2015.

Luiza Rozova was once active on social media, frequently sharing photos and dance videos on Instagram. However, she reportedly deleted her account after the Russia-Ukraine war began. Since then, she has remained out of the public eye and is no longer active on social media.

Krivonogikh, who reportedly had a brief romantic relationship with Putin, comes from a modest background. However, her wealth has grown substantially in recent years. According to The Telegraph, she owns assets worth around £83 million, including “several houses” in Monte Carlo and a yacht.

