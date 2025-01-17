Kangana Ranaut is no stranger to controversy—whether she's caught in the midst of it or creating it herself. This time, she's the one stirring the pot.

An old interview of the Queen actress bashing the 2018 movie Padmaavat has resurfaced on social media and the netizens couldn't agree more.

Kangana's old interview began with the claim that it was she who was initially offered Deepika Padukone's role in the film. However, she said, that when she asked the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the script, he said the heroine's role is nothing.

“He said the hero sees her in the mirror for the 1st time while she is getting ready,” Kangana said, adding that Deepika, “vo are film me taiyar he ho rhe this (She was just dressing up in the whole movie”.

Coincidentally, this old interview surfaced on the day of the release of her controversial film Emergency, which is based on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the 21-month national emergency she imposed in 1975.

In a rare event, social media users were in tandem with Kangana and agreed that Deepika's role in the movie was just that of a “trophy that villain wanted to achieve”.

“Now i’m really thinking about movie and realised that she was portrayed as a trophy that villain wanted to achieve,” a user said.

“Umm apart from her dance and the final scene, she is indeed only getting ready in the entire movie,” another user said.

“Gotta love Kangana’s savage analytical skills, she catches things that even I miss,” a user joked.

“Sometimes she makes so much sense...and then suddenly she will take a u -turn,” another user added.

“As much as I despise this woman, she isn't wrong except for the Jauhar walking scene Deepika was literally like a showpiece in the entire movie even Jim Sarbh's role had more substance than her and let me not get into her pathetic acting skills in that role!” a user exclaimed.