‘What to do now’: Mumbai man in disbelief after his mother receives voter ID card without name ahead of polls
A Reddit user in Mumbai found his mother's voter ID card with no name in Marathi printed on it. He shared the picture on social media seeking advice on what to do, raising concerns about its acceptance at the polling booth.
As the Lok Sabha Election 2024 enters its Phase 5 on May 20, a man in Mumbai encountered an unexpected situation: his mother's voter ID card, issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), had no name on it.