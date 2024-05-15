As the Lok Sabha Election 2024 enters its Phase 5 on May 20, a man in Mumbai encountered an unexpected situation: his mother's voter ID card, issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), had no name on it.

In utter disbelief, the Reddit user claimed that his mother's name, written in Marathi, was not printed on the voter ID card.

The picture of the voter ID card shared by the user showed little boxes in place of the woman's name, signifying an error in the script.

The user also sought assistance from the social media community on what to do about the voter ID card.

“This is how my mother received her voter id. look at the marathi names. how can the eci send it like this?? what to do now? (SIC)," his post read.

In response to the post, netizens questioned whether this voter ID card would be accepted at the polling booth.

“looks like the marathi characters didn't render or something. somebody at the eci printed this and thought it was alright to be mailed to us?? will this be accepted in the polling booth?? voting is in 5 days what to do? (SIC)," a user commented.

“I don't get why do you need one if your name is in voter list. Aadhar is enough," another said. “just embarrassing for the government, how shit is their software (SIC)," a user added.

Mumbai, Palghar, Kalyan, and Thane, the key Maharashtra Lok Sabha seats, will go to the polls on May 20.

To encourage more people to vote in the ongoing general elections, hotels and restaurants in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra have also been offering discounts to customers who will cast their votes.

After casting their votes, voters can avail discounts at different eateries in the metro city under schemes such as “Pledge to Vote" and “Democracy discount" on May 20 and May 21.

