Vratika Gupta, the fashion designer who bought ₹116-crore Mumbai apartment: All you need to know about her
Vratika Gupta is the CEO and founder of Maison Sia, a luxury home décor company. She recently purchased a lavish apartment in Mumbai's “Three Sixty West” high-rise for a staggering ₹116.42 crore, a report said. Know more about her here.
Vratika Gupta, a fashion designer and founder of Maison Sia, purchased an apartment in Mumbai, Maharashtra, for a whopping ₹116 crore, according to IndexTap.com, a real estate data analytics firm. She recently acquired a lavish apartment in Mumbai's “Three Sixty West" high-rise for a staggering ₹116.42 crore, the report said.