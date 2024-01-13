 Vratika Gupta, the fashion designer who bought ₹116-crore Mumbai apartment: All you need to know about her | Mint
Vratika Gupta, the fashion designer who bought ₹116-crore Mumbai apartment: All you need to know about her

 Livemint

Vratika Gupta is the CEO and founder of Maison Sia, a luxury home décor company. She recently purchased a lavish apartment in Mumbai's “Three Sixty West” high-rise for a staggering ₹116.42 crore, a report said. Know more about her here.

Vratika Gupta is the CEO and founder of Maison Sia, a luxury home décor company. (Vratika Gupta/LinkedIn)Premium
Vratika Gupta, a fashion designer and founder of Maison Sia, purchased an apartment in Mumbai, Maharashtra, for a whopping 116 crore, according to IndexTap.com, a real estate data analytics firm. She recently acquired a lavish apartment in Mumbai's “Three Sixty West" high-rise for a staggering 116.42 crore, the report said.

The 39-year-old designer purchased the apartment on the 49th floor, including eight parking spaces, and paid a stamp duty of 5.82 crore. As per the reports, there are eight parking spaces and 12,138 square feet in this Lower Parel apartment.

ALSO READ: India SIR signs agreement to sell 800 crore worth 19 ultra-luxury apartments in Mumbai

Who is Vratika Gupta?

Vratika Gupta is the CEO and founder of Maison Sia, a luxury home décor company. Her bio on LinkedIn says, "Interior Designer / Fashion Designer, Die Hard Fashion Addict !! Inspired by Love: Life: Fairytales, et al"

She is a National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) alumna. She reportedly started her career in the fashion industry as a fashion designer at Anjuman Fashions Ltd.

ALSO READ: Why would you buy apartment in Mumbai if..: Nikhil Kamath on housing market in India

She graduated from the Pearl Academy of Fashion and the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). She was a designer for the brand ANJU MODI between 2009 and 2011. From 2011 to 2016, she served as Two White Birds' Design Director, Indextap.com wrote in one of their blogs.

Vratika entered into entrepreneurship in 2017 and established Vratika & Nakul. She tied the knot with Nakul Aggarwal. She went on to establish Maison Sia, a high-end home décor company, in 2022.

ALSO READ: Preity Zinta buys apartment worth 17.01 crore in Bandra area of Mumbai

The Oberoi Three Sixty West project made headlines in 2023 for a bulk deal worth 1,238 crore involving family members and associates of D’Mart founder Radhakishan Damani.

Published: 13 Jan 2024, 03:44 PM IST
