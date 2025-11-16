Vrishchik Sankranti 2025: Shubh muhurat, rituals, significance and more

Vrishchik Sankranti 2025: An auspicious day in Hindu astrology, Vrishchika Sankranti 2025 is being observed on Sunday, November 16, this year. Considered as a sacred day, it marks the beginning of a new solar month. This day is significant as devotees indulge in charitable deeds, fasting, spiritual baths and Surya Puja. This occasion is considered good for traders and businessmen.

Vrishchik Sankranti shubh muhurat According to Drik Panchang, ‘Vrishchika Sankranti Punya Kala’ will be of 5 hours and 47 minutes duration, beginning at 7:58 AM and will conclude at 1:45 PM on November 16. Meanwhile, ‘Vrishchika Sankranti Maha Punya Kala’ spans 1 hour 49 mins duration between 11:56 AM and 1:45 PM. Notably, Vrishchika Sankranti moment will be observed at 1:45 PM today.

Vrishchika Sankranthi significance There are a total twelve of Sankrantis in a year in the Hindu calendar, each Sankranti marks the transit of the Sun from one zodiac sign to another. “All twelve Sankranti can be divided into four categories which are known as Ayan, Vishuva, Vishnupadi and Shadshitimukhi Sankranti….Among all Sankranti, Makar Sankranti is the most significant one and it is observed throughout India," Drik Panchang states.

It is important to note that although Sankranti days are considered good for charitable activities, but all auspicious ceremonies are avoided on this day. Every Sankranti holds spiritual significance and is believed to influence trade, health, weather and overall worldly affairs.

It is believed that the movement of the Sun from Tula Rashi (Libra) to Vrishchika Rashi (Scorpio) takes place on Vrishchika Sankranti which influences human behaviour and worldly trends. It is a time for introspection and self-purification, symbolising transformation, courage and hidden strength.

Sankranthi rituals On this day, devotees pay reverence to Sun God. They wake up before sunrise, take holy bath in sacred rivers or water bodies and offer Arghya to the Sun God. From donating alms to observing fasts, these activities are considered highly auspicious on this day.

