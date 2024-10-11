’Vulgarity in mandap’: Kolkata-based model wades into controversy with ’inappropriate’ attire at Durga Puja pandal

A Kolkata model faced backlash for wearing revealing clothes at a Durga Puja pandal, igniting debates on appropriate festival attire. While some condemned the outfit as vulgar, others defended it as a personal expression.

Published11 Oct 2024, 07:27 PM IST

A Kolkata-based model waded into controversy this week for wearing 'inappropriate' clothing to a Durga Puja pandal. Photos of the social media influencer and her friends dressed in a somewhat revealing manner have since gone viral and sparked an intense discussion about what constitutes as ‘suitable’ attire for a religious festival.

Some stressed the need to stop 'moral policing' while others insisted that there was a suitable time and place for such attire.

“Stop this type of vulgarity on puja mandap. This is shameful,” urged one Instagram user.

“People crying foul about the dresses, should remember that God as per scriptures, exists everywhere and hence there’s no point in NOT wearing a certain dress in the pandal. Wear whatever you want to, as God is supposed to omnipresent and can see everything wherever you wear. And God will not mind,” countered another.

The backlash also prompted a sharp response from the model after the photo went viral.

“There was no dress code...we were not invisible entities and we did not fly into the venue. They (security and pandal administration) saw us and allowed us to enter like this. Why is it our responsibility if something feels emotionally affected?” she asked in the follow-up video.

The argument however failed to sway most social media users with many on Instagram leaving critical comments underneath both posts.

“Don't spread excuses on your nudity you have done wrong and you must accept that it is not the way you should visit to a puja pandal,” countered one commentator.

‘Maha Ashtami’ — the eighth day of the Durga Puja festival — began on Friday with people offering 'pushpanjali' at various pandals across the state. People were seen gradually hitting the streets as 'Nabami' set in later in the day. Crowds flocked to popular pandals in the city, such as College Square, Ekdalia Evergreen, Chaltabagan, Naktala Udayan Sangha, Santosh Mitra Square, Kashi Bose Lane, and Bagbazar with similar scenes observed in various districts.

(WiTh inputs from agencies)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published:11 Oct 2024, 07:27 PM IST
