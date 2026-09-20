‘Wait, what?’ Jimmy Fallon stunned as Houston reporter Lauren Kelly reveals her Beyoncé connection

Jimmy Fallon was expecting a conversation about the new season of The Tonight Show. Instead, Houston TV correspondent Lauren Kelly arrived with a piece of local history that left the late-night host visibly surprised.

Houston TV host reveals her big Beyonce connection to Jimmy Fallon Lauren Kelly, a correspondent for KPRC 2’s Houston Life, travelled to New York City and interviewed Fallon inside The Tonight Show studio at Rockefeller Centre on Thursday. The conversation covered the NBC programme’s new season and Fallon’s previous visit to Houston, but it was Kelly’s old school yearbook that quickly became the standout moment.

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Kelly brought her 1995 middle school yearbook with her. Inside were photographs of two classmates who would go on to become major names in music: Beyoncé Knowles and Kelly Rowland.

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Fallon’s reaction was immediate. “Wait, what?” he said, before asking Kelly, “You went to school with Beyoncé?”

Kelly confirmed that she had, explaining that both Beyoncé and Rowland were already singing at the time. She recalled the pair as “the most fantastic people, the most talented and down-to-earth people”.

The revelation gave the interview an unexpected Houston connection. Kelly was not simply talking about Beyoncé as a global superstar looking back at her early years; she was sharing memories from a time when the singer was still a schoolgirl in Houston.

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Jimmy's reaction to the yearbook pictures The yearbook quickly became the centre of the conversation, with Fallon eager to see the photographs for himself. Kelly showed him the pages featuring Beyoncé and Rowland, giving him a glimpse of the future stars before their careers had taken them around the world.

Fallon then turned his attention to Kelly’s own photograph.

He asked to see her yearbook picture as well, prompting Kelly to joke about her 1995 appearance.

“Please give me a little bit of slack because this was before any hair products in 1995,” Kelly said.

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The exchange added a more personal note to the interview, turning an ordinary television appearance into a trip back through Kelly’s school days.

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The Houston connection also extended beyond Beyoncé. During the conversation, Fallon looked back on his own visit to Houston and remembered the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, including trying his hand at roping cattle and enjoying Texas barbecue.

Kelly’s encounter with Fallon comes as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon enters a new season, with NBC promoting new sketches, celebrity appearances and other surprises. KPRC 2 reported that Kelly was invited to sit in the studio seat that has hosted some of the programme’s biggest guests.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

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