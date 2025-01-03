A Goods and Service Tax (GST) notice to a pani puri seller from Tamil Nadu has amused social media users, with some wondering if it was time to change their career.

A notice to vendor, purportedly for receiving an online payment of ₹40 lakh in the year 2023-24, has gone viral on social media platforms. It has also sparked a debate on Reddit.

A summons dated December 17, 2024, which was issued under the provisions of section 70 of the Tamil Nadu Goods and Service Tax Act and Central GST Act, asked the vendor to appear in person and produce documents.

"Based on the reports received from RazorPay and Phonepe, you have received UPI payments for outward supply of goods/services, and the payments received for the years 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 are below," reads the summons, showing ₹40 lakh received in 2023-24.

The notice also said that supplying goods/services without obtaining GST registration even after crossing the threshold limit is an offence.

However, Live Mint cannot verify the authenticity of the viral notice.

Several social media users have reacted to the notice.

“ ₹40 L is the amount he received and that may or may not be his income. You have to deduct ingredients cost man power costs fixed expenses etc.. he may be earning just enough to get by,” said an X user.

Dr Dheeraj K, the Professor of Psychiatry, said that the amount was higher than a salary of a professor in many medical colleges, who are taxed on slab.

“The Pani Puri guy can add GST to his bills and pay the Govt. However he will lose to competition whose bill will be lower. The taxman action would push people into cash transactions!!!.”

"He should better get himself registered under GST," said another Reddit user.

One of the users called the GST as "Golgappe Sevpuri Tax"

One of the Reddit users called it a good move and said, "This should be done to all business owners who do not pay tax and earn too much. We tax payers have to pay more tax because of them."