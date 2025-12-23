Pune user spends ₹173,885 on single outing; 2 Bengaluru, Mumbai diners lead with ₹3 lakh bills, says Swiggy

Swiggy, the food delivery platform, on Tuesday unveiled the tenth edition of its annual report, “How India Swiggy’d”. This detailed recap provides a snapshot of the country's ongoing fascination with diverse cuisines and highlights the most significant ordering trends recorded in 2025.

Dining out gains popularity Highlighting that diners flocked to their favourite spots to soak in the atmosphere and create lasting memories, Swiggy said dining out gained popularity and emerging markets like Jaipur, Chandigarh, Kochi, Dehradun, Vadodara and Mangalore were featured among the top 20 cities using Swiggy Dineout.

Advertisement

Through Swiggy Dineout, 23.7 million diners were seated in 2025, with the majority in Bengaluru (4.5 million), followed by Delhi (3.9 million), and Hyderabad (3.7 million), according to the company.

“The single highest billing was by two customers in Bengaluru and two customers in Mumbai of Rs. 3 lakhs each. In Pune, a customer made a single highest payment of Rs. 173,885,” said Swiggy.

The company also claimed that through Swiggy Dineout, “India saved a total of ₹774 crore in 2025. Even emerging markets like Jaipur (Rs. 20 crore), Chandigarh (Rs. 19 Crore) and Ahmedabad (Rs. 16.7 Crore) enjoyed huge savings.”

A single highest saving of ₹150,800 was enjoyed by a Swiggy user in Bengaluru, it added.

Advertisement

Leading food choices In a statement, Swiggy said that biryani has successfully held onto its title as India's favourite meal for an entire decade. With a staggering 93 million orders placed in 2025 alone — equating to roughly 194 orders every minute or 3.25 servings every second — biryani remains the undisputed champion of the delivery world.

In the snacks category, burgers took the lead once again; chicken burgers were the top choice with 6.3 million orders, while vegetarian burgers followed with 4.2 million orders.

Also Read | Chennai user orders ₹1.06 lakh worth of condoms from Instamart in 2025

The dessert category also saw some interesting winners. White chocolate cake unexpectedly took the top spot with 6.9 million orders. Traditional chocolate cake (5.4 million) and the classic Indian sweet Gulab Jamun (4.5 million) rounded out the top three most-ordered treats.

Advertisement

Regarding international flavours, Mexican cuisine topped the charts with 16 million orders. Tibetan food came in second with over 12 million orders, while Korean food continued its rise in popularity with 4.7 million orders.