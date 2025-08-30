'Wake-up call for doctors...': Neurologist reacts to Chennai cardiac surgeon's death after heart attack, lists factors

Neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar has strongly reacted to a 39-year-old Chennai cardiac surgeon's death after heart attack while outlining the alarming risk factors plaguing the medical fraternity. He shared the devastating details in a heartfelt X post, calling it “a wake-up call for doctors’ heart health”.

The tragedy unfolded when Dr. Gradlin Roy collapsed unexpectedly. Despite the valiant efforts of his colleagues, who administered CPR, performed urgent angioplasty with stenting, deployed an intra-aortic balloon pump, and even resorted to ECMO, the damage from a 100% blockage in his left main artery proved insurmountable.

“His tragic death is not an isolated event. In recent years, India has witnessed several young doctors, often in their 30s and 40s, succumbing suddenly to heart attacks. The irony is stark: those who dedicate their lives to saving others’ hearts are often neglecting their own,” Kumar said.

He cited various factors from gruelling work hours leading to chronic sleep deprivation to sedentary lifestyles despite long hours on their feet, and neglected personal health checks. Dr Kumar proceeded to talk about lifestyle changes that can support doctors in taking better care of their own hearts and emphasised the importance of saying "No" when feeling overwhelmed with work.

Doctor lists steps to safeguard hearts “Regular health check-ups: Annual screening for BP, lipids, diabetes, ECG, and stress test when indicated. Prioritize sleep: Aim for at least 7 hours, even if in split cycles, and protect it as seriously as an OT slot. Daily physical activity: Minimum 30 minutes of brisk walking, jogging, or cycling should be non-negotiable. Mindful nutrition: Balanced meals, portion control, cut down on fried foods and excess sugar. Stress management: Yoga, meditation, breathing exercises, or hobbies that recharge mental health,” he listed some steps for doctors to safeguard their hearts.

(Livemint couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the claims in the X post)

Avoiding tobacco and alcohol is crucial for protecting the heart. Doctors must completely refrain from smoking and limit alcohol consumption to safeguard their cardiovascular health. Building strong support systems is vital. Having peer networks and regularly checking in on mental health can help combat burnout and prevent depression. Mental health is just as important as physical health, especially in high-pressure professions like medicine, he added.