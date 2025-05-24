'Walmart calling people in office to tell them they are fired': Bengaluru techie describes emotional impact

Walmart Inc, the world’s largest retailer and one of the biggest private employers in the United States, has announced massive layoffs. Several media reports reveal that around 1,500 employees have been impacted -primarily from the global technology team and certain advertising roles.

Amid this, an employee whose LinkedIn bio identifies her as a software engineer at Walmart India, Bengaluru, has raised apprehension over the 'job security' of those remaining, triggering a wave of fear, frustration, and anxiety across teams.



“Yes, I said firing, not hiring,” said Malik in a LinkedIn post that quickly gained attention. “Walmart is calling people in just to tell them they’re fired.”

The techie raised serious questions that have resonated with industry observers:

Who is to blame? "The increasing role of AI in automation and job displacement?

Poor management decisions that led to sudden restructuring?

Or are employees themselves somehow being held accountable," she asked.

She further highlighted that the psychological toll on those who remain could be worse: “The one who is fired will move on, but the one who stays will live in fear. They will work extra hours just to prove their worth, constantly worrying if they’ll be next.”



“Danger is better than fear of danger. My heart goes out to all—those who are staying and those who are not. It will be difficult for both,” she added.

"More power to Walmart employees" The post has since gone viral, evoking a flurry of responses from social media users, with many expressing shock over the news of Walmart's layoffs.

One user wrote: “More power to Walmart employees. Stay strong.”

Another added: “Hiring with one hand, firing with the other — glad I didn’t join. I would’ve been stressed all the time!”

A third user commented: “Walmart... Really??? Shocking.”