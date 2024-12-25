Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Wamiqa Gabbi: Did you know Baby John star was in Jab We Met as Kareena Kapoor’s cousin?

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Wamiqa Gabbi, a lead actress in Baby John, gained recognition for her versatile talent in Indian cinema. Her acting journey began with Jab We Met in 2007, and she has since starred in acclaimed projects, including Jubilee and Khufiya, earning accolades for her performances.

Wamiqa Gabbi is one of the lead heroines of Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan. Produced by Jawan director Atlee, the movie opened on Christmas 2024 with positive reviews from the public.

Wamiqa Gabbi is now recognised as one of the versatile talents in Indian cinema. Not everyone knows she started her acting career with a brief but memorable role in the 2007 cult romantic drama Jab We Met, directed by Imtiaz Ali.

While she is now celebrated for her performances in projects like Jubilee and Grahan, not many know that her first film appearance was as one of Geet’s cousins in the iconic film starring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor.

A short 15-second clip from the film recently went viral on social media, showing a teenage Wamiqa teasing Geet (played by Kareena Kapoor) when she brings home Aditya (Shahid Kapoor), whom her family assumes to be her fiance. Wamiqa is featured as a teenager with braces.
Wamiqa Gabbi in Jab We Met as Kareena Kapoor’s cousin

Wamiqa’s lines, such as “Control rakho, jijaji! (Control yourself, brother-in-law)" and “Kya smile hai! (What a smile!)", stood out in the scene.

Wamiqa earlier responded to the resurfaced video on social media with a humorous “Oh Noh" and playful emojis, showing her surprise and amusement at the attention the scene garnered.

Wamiqa Gabbi: Other movies

After Jab We Met, Wamiqa appeared in minor roles in films like Love Aaj Kal (2009), Mausam (2011) and Bitto Boss (2012). She transitioned to lead roles with the Punjabi comedy Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22 in 2013 and has since built a remarkable career spanning multiple industries, including Punjabi, Malayalam and Hindi cinema.

Recently, Wamiqa has been in the spotlight for her role in Prime Video’s Jubilee, where her portrayal of Niloufer Qureshi received widespread praise. She also appeared in Modern Love: Mumbai, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

The actress reunited with the Bollywood director in the Netflix film Khufiya, starring Tabu and Ali Fazal. For Khufiya, Wamiqa won the Filmfare OTT Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Web Original Film (Female).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
