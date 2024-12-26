Wamiqa Gabbi's playful AI-generated campaign for her film 'Baby John' has captivated social media. Despite mixed box office results, the creative promotion sparked laughter and engagement among fans, highlighting innovative marketing in cinema.

In an apparent promotion of her latest release – Baby John, the actress Wamiqa Gabbi sought the help of artificial intelligence to create a unique campaign.

In the literal promotion of ‘Baby John’, Wamiqa shared a series of AI-generated images of “Baby Johns". This series of AI pictures began with the photo of ‘infant’ Varun Dhawan, her co-star in the film, followed by other Johns in Bollywood and Hollywood – John Abraham, John Cena, Johny Lever, John Legend, Johnny Depp, John Krasinski, John Mayer, and John Travolta.

Terming herself as "Premiqa", Wamiqa shared the post with cation: "Premiqa and Baby Johns. That's it. That's the post. BABY JOHN out now in theatres!! Book your tickets NOW!"

Here's how netizens reacted: Wamiqa Gabbi's post was flooded with comments from social media users. While netizens shared a hearty laugh in her comment section, her co-star Varun Dhawan also responded to her post.

Sharing her post on the story of his official Instagram handle, Varun laughed and wrote: “Wtf!"

Varun Dhawan reacted to Wamiqa Gabbi's photo of him

"Chirkut log," commented a Punjabi theatre artist Raghveer Boli.

“Ouch! And when did John Abraham start looking like Zaheer Khan," quipped a user.

“The one with Johnny Lever sir is the best!!!!!!" laughed another.

"So sweet and what a brilliant way to market the film. Be blessed," a user said.

“Very funny," lauded one user, while another said it was the “Best post on Gram today."

“Bro, what!" commented another user with several emojis, both laughing and crying.

"Bidu Mera Bachha hai tu," commented a user in Jackie Shroff's viral style.

“Ai is getting more dangerous now," noted a user.

Several users highlighted that one John was missing in Wamiqa's series of “Baby Johns" – adult movie star Johnny Sins.

"Johnny sins bas reh gya," users said.

Baby John: Box Office Collection Day 1 Despite getting the push of a Christmas holiday release, Varun Dhawan’s Baby John only had a decent opening-day collection at the box office. The Kalees directorial's performance was mostly hit by the continued dominance of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 and the clash with Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King.

The Hindi adaptation of Atlee's 2016 Tamil blockbuster starring Vijay, Theri, Baby John earned ₹12.50 crore on release day, according to data from industry tracker Sacnilk.