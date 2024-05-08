Want a free Tesla? YouTuber MrBeast giving away 26 cars on his birthday; check how to win contest on Instagram
MrBeast, with a net worth of ₹4,175 crore, is celebrating his 26th birthday by giving away 26 Tesla cars. The contest involves simple entry steps on Instagram.
MrBeast, one of the most popular social media influencers today, is celebrating his birthday week. The popular YouTube, whose original name is Jimmy Donaldson, is giving away 26 Tesla cars to celebrate his 26th birthday on May 7.
