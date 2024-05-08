MrBeast, one of the most popular social media influencers today, is celebrating his birthday week. The popular YouTube, whose original name is Jimmy Donaldson, is giving away 26 Tesla cars to celebrate his 26th birthday on May 7.

“It’s my 26th birthday, so I am giving away 26 Teslas to my followers! Like and Comment on this post tagging 2 friends to enter! Make sure you’re FOLLOWING so I can dm you if you win a Tesla! Winners will be announced in 7 days, share this to your story and help your friends win a Tesla," MrBeast wrote on his Instagram account.

MrBeast's net worth is reportedly $500 million ( ₹4,175 crore). He has 256 million subscribers on YouTube. He often gives away in random social media contests.

The YouTuber also engages in outrageous stunts in his videos. This time, however, his Instagram followers do not have to do much to have a chance to win a Tesla.

How to enter the contest?

MrBeast shared a detailed sheet for the terms and conditions of the contest. You need to complete the following steps to enter the context:

Log in to your Instagram account

Locate the applicable Social Media Post on the @MrBeast page

“Like" the Social Media Post

In the “comment" section, post one comment and tag two friends.

MrBeast mentions that the content of your comment will not be judged and will have no effect on your entry or chances of winning a Tesla. However, if you think multiple shares or reposts will increase your chances of winning, you are mistaken, he added.

When will the winner be announced?

On May 11, 26 potential prize winners will be randomly chosen from all eligible entries received.

Winners will be informed via Instagram direct message or comment within three business days after the draw. You should check their Instagram accounts to see if you have won.

