If you’re hoping to get a table at Lucali, one of Brooklyn’s hottest pizzerias, you might want to consider hiring a line-waiter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lucali, a Carroll Gardens pizzeria known for its cash-only policy, BYOB atmosphere, and celebrity clientele, including Beyonce, andTaylor Swift, has now become the most requested restaurant for line-waiting services through TaskRabbit, according to a recent report by The New York Post.

The growing popularity of Lucali line waiters The buzz around Lucali surged after Swift and Kelce dined there, leading to a 30% increase in requests for TaskRabbit line-waiters, TaskRabbit spokespersons revealed to The New York Post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TaskRabbit line-waiters share secrets to securing a spot at Lucali In a conversation with The New York Post, TaskRabbit line-waiters revealed the growing trend of hiring professionals to secure tables at popular restaurants like Lucali, a Carroll Gardens pizzeria famous for its celebrity clientele, including Jay-Z and Beyoncé. The pizzeria, which is cash-only, BYOB, and doesn’t take reservations, has seen a spike in demand for line-waiting services, particularly after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dined there in September.

Tanya B, a Tasker who charges $20 an hour to wait in line at Lucali, told The Post, “The most popular request by far is for reservations at Lucali." She’s waited for as long as three hours to secure a spot at the pizzeria. “It is definitely the category that keeps me the most busy," she added. To prepare for the long wait, Tanya B ensures she’s comfortable, always dressing in layers and bringing a rain jacket, umbrella, portable stool, water, and plenty of snacks.

However, waiting in line isn’t always straightforward. “On nearly every waiting job, I encounter other professional line waiters, some of whom use nasty tricks to secure tables," Tanya B shared. “Not everybody follows the rules of etiquette and fairness like Taskers do, so sometimes you have to be stealthy." Tanya, however, wouldn’t reveal all of her strategies, though she assured The Post that her methods are effective. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Collins B, another Tasker, also spoke to The Post, sharing that his average Lucali job lasts around three hours. Collins, who makes up to $2,000 a month from line-waiting at restaurants and sample sales, said, “This particular service appeals to me because it doesn’t require any specialized skills other than patience, which is a quality I’ve always possessed." He added that one of the most common issues he faces is people trying to cut the line, a problem he’s learned to manage effectively.

Business for line-waiters is especially busy from October to December, during the holiday season. Collins has mastered the art of timing, ensuring that clients meet him at just the right moment to seamlessly take over once he secures a spot.

A publicist’s experience Lesa Raab, a 42-year-old NYC publicist, hired a Tasker for a Lucali table last month. She wanted a four-top table at 6.30 pm, and her Tasker waited two hours for her, charging $65. “He got us exactly that," Raab said, recounting her satisfaction with the service. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Raab, who had previously tried to wait in line herself, shared her past frustration: “My boyfriend and I previously tried to go in the spring... and even though we showed up and waited in line for almost an hour, we weren’t able to get a table." Realizing that others in line were likely paid to wait, she decided to hire a Tasker next time. "I have referred the gentleman who waited for us so they can do the same," Raab told The New York Post.

Other popular restaurants for TaskRabbit waiters Lucali may be at the top, but it’s not the only hotspot for line-waiting services, the news report said. Other restaurants in the top 5 include Kisa, a Korean diner on the Lower East Side; Emilio’s Ballato, an Italian classic on Houston Street; and Via Carota, a popular West Village trattoria.

Line-waiting on the rise TaskRabbit, as per the report, has reported a significant rise in requests for line-waiters, with a 56% increase in October compared to September in NYC alone. Nationally, demand for line-waiting services has increased by 18% over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}