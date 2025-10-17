Want confirmed train ticket for Diwali or Chhath Puja? Try IRCTC’s Vikalp Scheme

Booking train tickets during peak festive seasons like Diwali or Chhath Puja is often a daunting task. With tickets getting snapped up well in advance, waiting lists can become long, leaving many unsure if they will be able to celebrate with their families. Some passengers even resort to alternative travel modes, or worse, travel without a confirmed ticket.

To address this, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a new feature called the Vikalp Scheme.

What is IRCTC’s Vikalp scheme? The IRCTC Vikalp Scheme allows passengers with waitlisted (WL) or RAC tickets to opt for an alternate train running on the same route, increasing the chance of securing a confirmed seat, though it is not guaranteed.

Under this scheme, the Railways searches for vacant seats on other trains along the same route and attempts to provide passengers with a confirmed ticket. The service is free of cost and can be selected at the time of ticket booking.

If successful, passengers may be allotted a seat on a nearby train within 30 minutes to 72 hours of the original train’s departure. Boarding or terminating stations may change to a nearby cluster station.

How can passengers use the Vikalp Scheme? Log in to the IRCTC website or app.

Begin the ticket booking process and enter your source, destination, and travel date.

If the ticket goes on the waiting list, select the ‘Vikalp’ option, meaning Alternate.

You can select up to seven alternative trains while booking.

During seat allocation, the system will automatically shift you to an alternate train if a seat becomes available.

Once a seat is allocated, your PNR number will be sent to your registered mobile number.

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on Monday, October 20.

What should passengers keep in mind? The Vikalp option does not guarantee a confirmed seat, but it significantly improves the chances of travel.

If confirmed on an alternate train and you later cancel, cancellation charges will apply as per the new train’s status.

The scheme applies to all passengers, irrespective of booking quota or concessions.

If the fare of the alternate train is lower than your original ticket, no refund will be issued. However, if you do not travel on the shifted train, you can claim a refund by submitting a TDR.