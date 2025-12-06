Want healthy hair? Follow these simple tricks to ensure better growth

Be it men or women, there is one thing that both are equally vain about – their hair. Both genders are constantly looking for ways to have healthier and more voluminous hair. There are dermatologists you can consult for the well-being of your hair and try out new hair care products.

However, it is the little things and minor tips that can have the most profound effects. Here is taking a look at some key aspects of hair care and find out how you can ensure having the best possible hair.

More protein in your diet Protein is associated with muscles, and rightly so. However, according to Healthline, protein can also be of great use for healthier hair. That is understandable as, after all, hair is made up of protein also. So, ensure you are eating sources of lean protein.

Don’t forget zinc Apart from protein, zinc is an equally important part of your diet if you are interested in having healthy hair. Healthline informs that a deficiency of zinc can cause hair loss. So, boost up your intake of nuts like cashews, walnuts, almonds, etc. Also, eat a good quantity of fruit and vegetables.

Omega-3 fatty acids are useful Another major nutrient that can boost hair growth is omega-3 fatty acid. It stimulates sebaceous glands and hair follicles. This is not going to make new hair grow but will make your scalp better.

Don’t be excessive While being protective of your hair is important, overdoing it may be more harmful. Using strong shampoo and other hairstyling products with chemicals can be very dangerous. Instead, use milder shampoos, even herbal ones, to keep your hair healthy.

Massaging might help Who does not love a good head massage? It is relaxing and can be one of the best ways to fight stress. However, massaging your scalp is beneficial in another way. It promotes blood circulation and, as a result, hair growth.