Kaibu Island in Fiji, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly stayed in 2018, is on the market for $78 million. The luxury resort features three villas, an eco-friendly design and amenities like a golf course and a submersible vehicle for an additional price.

Kaibu Island, a luxurious private retreat in Fiji where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly stayed during their 2018 royal tour, is now on the market for $78 million (about ₹666 crore), as per Tatler. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are believed to have visited Kaibu Island during a break from their royal duties in 2018. Their stay at the Vatuvara Private Islands Resort added to its appeal, establishing its reputation as a haven for exclusivity and luxury.

The tropical paradise, part of Fiji’s northern Lau Group, is home to the Vatuvara Private Islands Resort, known for its breathtaking views and exclusive amenities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The resort spans 800 acres and features three seaside villas ranging from 4,000 to 7,000 square feet. According to Tatler, Each villa has high-end features, including a heated infinity pool, private beach access, and indoor and outdoor showers.

The villas also incorporate traditional Fijian architecture with modern luxury, offering high ceilings, spacious interiors and sliding glass doors that connect the living spaces to stunning ocean views and lush gardens.

The resort’s listing, shared by Vladi Private Islands, highlights its eco-friendly design, powered by solar energy and adhering to organic standards. Additional amenities include an all-weather airstrip, a golf course, and a twin otter aircraft, which are ideal for accessing remote locations, the publication added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Interiors of the villas The interiors of the villas are crafted with natural materials, creating an elegant yet comfortable atmosphere. Bathrooms are equipped with jacuzzis and floor-to-ceiling windows, allowing guests to enjoy the serene natural surroundings. A traditional bure, or Fijian cabin, serves as a spa offering wellness treatments in a peaceful setting.