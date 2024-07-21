The super-rich prefer private jets over scheduled flights. They are now opting for it even for parties, paying ₹ 12.5 lakh an hour.

The super-rich now prefer private jets over scheduled flights for convenience. In 2023, Dubai saw the launch of the 9H-FIVE party jet by the luxury hotel brand FIVE, which owns three properties in the city. The global private aviation sector has been growing since 2020, with the UAE leading the trend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The luxury is available to FLY FIVE guests or anyone who hires the jet for about $15,000 ( ₹12.5 lakh) an hour. The rate is much cheaper than buying an ACJ TwoTwenty worth $100 million ( ₹837 crore). A private jet tends to fly at around 40,000 to 45,000 feet.

Unlike typical private planes with corporate designs, the ACJ TwoTwenty aircraft features LED mood lighting, electro-chromatic window shades, two 55-inch TVs, an in-flight sound system with a curated playlist, smart technology touchscreens, high-speed Wi-Fi and ample space for dancing. It’s Airbus’ new business jet in collaboration with Comlux, CNN reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The cabin measures 78.1 by 10.8 feet and is 6.6 feet high. It includes a Master Suite with a king-size bed and an onboard shower for refreshing before landing.

The jet can fly non-stop for 12 hours, enough for trips like Dubai to London or Tokyo. It has a full kitchen and a dining table for eight. When guests get hungry, the jet offers menus from FIVE’s hotel restaurants.

FLY FIVE informed CNN that, since starting operations in April 2023, their aircraft 9H-FIVE had been booked over 50 times by VIPs and heads of state for flights across various regions, including Europe, the USA, the UK, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘Budget’ option If the cost is too high, someone can choose another option. A decommissioned British Airways 747 is available for $1,300 ( ₹1.09 lakh) an hour at Cotswold Airport in England, CNN added.

It offers a budget-friendly option for those wanting to party on a plane. However, it stays grounded and never leaves the airport.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!