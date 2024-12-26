Fans of Squid Game can now get inside the show’s world through an exciting new feature on Google. With the release of Squid Game Season 2 on December 26, Google has introduced an interactive version of the iconic “Red Light, Green Light” game, allowing users to play directly from their browsers.

Users need to search for “Squid Game” on Google using a mobile or desktop device to participate. Once the search is performed, a brown gamepad icon appears at the bottom of the screen. Clicking on the icon takes players into the virtual game, where the familiar giant doll, Young-hee, is ready to catch anyone failing to follow the rules.

Google introduces Squid Game as Season 2 debuts on Netflix

The game involves controlling six virtual characters dressed in green tracksuits like the show’s participants. The objective is to get all six characters across the finish line without being eliminated.

Players must tap the blue button to move forward when Young-hee looks away and use the red button to freeze when she turns around. Any character who fails to stop in time is eliminated. Completing the game results in a celebratory burst of confetti. The iconic Squid Game song also plays in the background if you keep the speakers on.

Squid Game Season 2 on Netflix This interactive feature arrives just in time for the much-anticipated release of Squid Game Season 2 on Netflix. The new season picks up from the suspenseful ending of the first, continuing the story of Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae.

Fans can expect even more intense games, surprising twists and higher stakes as players once again compete for survival and a massive cash prize.