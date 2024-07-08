Want to sell your toxic boss? Some employees are actually doing it, charging as low as ₹23

Young people in China are "selling" their jobs, bosses, or colleagues on e-commerce platforms to "wash off the work smell". This term, which is being used as a joke, refers to feeling mentally and physically exhausted after work.

Just like sweat, cigarette smoke and coffee aromas, they are now discussing the smell of a toxic boss. On Alibaba's platform, Xianyu, people are humorously "selling" their jobs and colleagues to relieve work stress and get rid of the "work smell".

A search by the South China Morning Post found over 500 posts on Xianyu selling "annoying jobs", "terrible bosses" and "hated colleagues". The prices range between 2 yuan ( ₹23) and 80,000 yuan ( ₹9.2 lakh).

One seller from central China listed her job for 8,000 yuan ( ₹92,000), explaining she was tired of waking up early. The job pays 3,000 yuan ( ₹34,000) monthly.

“Selling a colleague who is very good at being sarcastic for 3,999 yuan. I can teach you how to deal with this colleague and offer 10 tips to avoid being the scapegoat at work,” SCMP quoted a seller from Beijing as writing.

One person listed his "terrible boss" for 500 yuan ( ₹5,741). The employee cited personality clashes and frequent criticism that caused him mental stress. Another seller from Beijing offered to complete a project document due that night for 10 yuan ( ₹114).

Do people actually buy these ‘products’? The sellers, however, make sure the “sun” ads do not result in actual cash transactions. If someone tries to buy the product, the seller typically cancels the deal or refuses the purchase.