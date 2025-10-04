Want to transform your body? Actress Malaika Arora shares 7 Chinese movements - Watch

Bollywood's fitness queen, Malaika Arora, is known for her youthful look and toned and fit physique at 51. It is no secret that the actress is committed to regular workouts and a balanced diet, a glimpse of which she regularly shares with her followers on Instagram.

Recently, Malaika shared a quick hack to feel 10 years younger and 5 kilos lighter without putting in a lot of effort — just 2 minutes of simple movements.

Check out Malaika Arora's fitness routine video here: Malaika Arora said that this fitness routine consisted of 7 Chinese movements that help melt the stiffness in the body and boost lymphatic flow.

In the caption of her post, she wrote: “7 Chinese movements that melt away your stiffness and boost your lymphatic flow. They look a little different, but they release hidden tension and open up your body in powerful ways.”

A detailed overview of Malaika Arora's 7-step workout for a youthful look: Neck rolls and shoulder openers : Ease tension in the neck and shoulders to enhance posture and promote relaxation.

: Ease tension in the neck and shoulders to enhance posture and promote relaxation. Spinal twists : Gentle rotations that mobilise the spine and help relieve back stiffness.

: Gentle rotations that mobilise the spine and help relieve back stiffness. Arm circles and shoulder lifts : Expand the chest, boost circulation, and reduce tightness in the upper body.

: Expand the chest, boost circulation, and reduce tightness in the upper body. Torso bends and side stretches : Lengthen the core and side muscles to improve flexibility and mobility.

: Lengthen the core and side muscles to improve flexibility and mobility. Hip circles and pelvic tilts : Free up the hips and lower back while supporting lymphatic flow.

: Free up the hips and lower back while supporting lymphatic flow. Leg stretches and kicks : Build leg strength, improve balance, and encourage healthy blood circulation.

: Build leg strength, improve balance, and encourage healthy blood circulation. Full-body flow movements: Coordinated sequences that combine all the above to foster deep relaxation, energy flow, and overall tension release.

What are Chinese movements? Chinese movements are traditional physical exercises rooted in ancient Chinese philosophy and medicine. They combine slow, mindful motions, controlled breathing, and mental focus to balance energy (Qi) and promote overall well-being.