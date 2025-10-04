Want to transform your body? Actress Malaika Arora shares 7 Chinese movements - Watch

Bollywood's fitness queen, Malaika Arora, is known for her youthful look and toned and fit physique at 51. It is no secret that the actress is committed to regular workouts and a balanced diet, a glimpse of which she regularly shares with her followers on Instagram.
Recently, Malaika shared a quick hack to feel 10 years younger and 5 kilos lighter without putting in a lot of effort — just 2 minutes of simple movements.
Malaika Arora said that this fitness routine consisted of 7 Chinese movements that help melt the stiffness in the body and boost lymphatic flow.
In the caption of her post, she wrote: “7 Chinese movements that melt away your stiffness and boost your lymphatic flow. They look a little different, but they release hidden tension and open up your body in powerful ways.”
Chinese movements are traditional physical exercises rooted in ancient Chinese philosophy and medicine. They combine slow, mindful motions, controlled breathing, and mental focus to balance energy (Qi) and promote overall well-being.
Common forms include Tai Chi, Qigong, and Baduanjin, which promote flexibility, relaxation, improved posture, and overall physical and emotional well-being.