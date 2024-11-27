Want to travel by train without tickets? This 75-year-old train allows you to

Indian railways have always been one of India's most prominent transport modes. It is widely considered one of the most well-connected and relatively cheaper options to travel. But one train allows you to travel without buying any tickets.

The 75-year-old Bhakra-Nangal train traverses a 13-kilometer stretch daily, crossing the Sutlej River, through the Shivalik hills, and passing three tunnels and six stations. It starts from Nangal and ends at Bhakra Dam. It passes through picturesque landscapes offering views of Gobind Sagar Lake and the dam's reservoir.

Established in 1948 to help the construction of the Bhakra-Nangal Dam by transporting heavy machinery and workers efficiently, this train is now a major tourist attraction offering a view of the scenic beauty between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. The train reflects India's engineering prowess, as the Bhakra Dam is a monumental project critical for irrigation, hydropower, and flood control in northern India.

The journey includes two horse-shoe-shaped tunnels and the impressive 158.5-meter-high rail-cum-road bridge.

The train, which has wooden coaches, is not managed by the Indian Railways but by the Bhakra Beas Management Board, without the ticket-checking staff. Visitors are given insights into its construction, the role it plays in India's economy, and its contribution to green energy. The train's charming retro aesthetic, coupled with panoramic vistas, makes it an appealing choice for families, history buffs, and tourists seeking a unique experience.

The Bhakra-Nangal tourist train promotes sustainable tourism and raises awareness about the importance of water management and renewable energy.

It was initially powered by a steam engine but was later moved to diesel in 1953.

