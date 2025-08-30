War 2 Box Office Day 16: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR movie enters week 3 with poor show, fails to cross ₹1 crore mark

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer spy action thriller did not even cross ₹1 crore mark on Friday, Day 16. Ayan Mukerji directorial film witnessed falling numbers over the past 3 days and on August 29 recorded 54.67% dip.

Advertisement

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 16 After closing Week 2 with a massive 86.84 percent drop in earnings from the previous week, the movie raked in ₹68 lakh net in India on third Friday in theatres, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Bollywood's big budget movie starring big faces from the entertainment industry minted ₹231.93 crore net in the domestic market.

Amid falling footfalls, the movie produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner Yash Raj Film recorded an overall 8.24 percent Hindi occupancy on Day 16.

Despite August 14 release day clash with Rajinikanth's Coolie, one of the most-awaited film of the year minted ₹52 crore net on its release day. A day later it saw 11.25 percent uptick in revenue, making strides further by bolstering its collection with ₹57.85 crore net on Day 2.

Advertisement

War 2 worldwide Box Office Collection The sixth instalment in YRF’s Spy Universe raked in ₹352.75 crore gross worldwide in 15 days, Sacnilk reported. According to the data, a total of ₹76.50 crore came from the overseas market while the remaining ₹276.25 crore gross came from domestic earnings.

War 2 OTT release date Cinephiles planning to watch War 2 on OTT platforms must note that the movie will arrive on streaming platform Netflix after its theatrical run. Its official digital partner dropped this digital release update during its premiere.

Notably, there is no official confirmation about its release date yet but considering the typical timeline movies follow after theatrical debut, it is expected that War 2 my stream anywhere between six to eight weeks after release. This implies that one can possibly watch Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's high octane drama around September 25 and October 9.

Advertisement

War 2 Cast Besides lead actors Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the movie features an ensemble cast, including Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor.

The story delves around former RAW agent Kabir Dhaliwal accused of betraying his nation and his former batchmate Vikram Chelapathi.

Watch War 2 trailer here: