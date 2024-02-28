Yana Mir, a Kashmiri activist and journalist who recent statement in the UK Parliament went viral has now alleged mistreatment from the customs at the Delhi Airport. However, the Delhi Customs has denied these claims and said that ‘privileges are not above law.’

Here's what happened On 26 February, Yana Mir shared a post along with a video wherein she said that Delhi customs officers were rude to her and treated her like 'brand smuggler'. In the post which is now deleted, she wrote, "What I said in London about India: I am free and safe in India. How I was welcomed back to India? 'Madam scan your bag, open your bag, why you have Louis Vuitton shopping bags? Did you pay for them? Where are the bills?' What Londoners think of me - Indian media warrior. What Delhi customs thinks of me: brand smuggler." Also Read: 'I'm not Malala, I'm safe in India': Kashmiri activist Yana Mir's speech in UK Parliament goes viral Denying the allegations, the Delhi customs shared a footage of the incident and wrote on X stating that Mir was not cooperative when she was requested to put her luggage for scanning. The customs further added Mir felt offended and later her luggage was picked up by airline staff and customs officer for scanning. “Bag scanning of international passengers is done routinely. While other paxs put their luggage inside the scanner without any fuss. Ms. Yana Mir felt needlessly offended. Staff remained courteous throughout.Privileges are not above law. Footage tells the story. Ms. Yana Mir didn’t cooperate at all when requested to get her bags scanned. Her luggage was ultimately picked up by airline staff and Customs officer for scanning as seen in the footage."

Replying to Delhi Customs tweet, Mir said, “You can see CLEARLY IN THE FOOTAGE as soon as I was told to scan I went to the machine. High handed, arrogant, entitled, govt employees thought its below their dignity to help me put the heavy suitcase on the machine, or help me me put it back in the trolley."

In a recent tweet, Mir then highlighted three lies of the customs and emphasized the need for better conduct towards travelers. She also suggested travelers to Delhi airport and instead prefer Mumbai or Bengaluru.

“Three lies from @AirportGenCus to help citizens beware of their viciousness 1) I didn't demand privileges' or refuse scan, only expected better conduct, 2) it wasn't customs officials who helped with the bags , it was porters, and they came later, 3) if I had refused to co operate they cud have done a case on me, but they didn't, nor did they show footage of my bag lying open in public, no checks being done, officers coolly walking around after making me open bag, and made me wait pointlessly. Rest, as an avid traveller, I can only advice , avoid Delhi airport and fly from Mumbai or Bangalore as better options. Over and out."