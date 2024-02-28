War of words between Kashmiri activist Yana Mir and Delhi Customs over mistreatment claims. Here's what happened
Kashmiri activist Yana Mir alleges mistreatment by Delhi Customs at the airport, but officials deny claims, citing her lack of cooperation during luggage scanning.
Yana Mir, a Kashmiri activist and journalist who recent statement in the UK Parliament went viral has now alleged mistreatment from the customs at the Delhi Airport. However, the Delhi Customs has denied these claims and said that ‘privileges are not above law.’
Replying to Delhi Customs tweet, Mir said, “You can see CLEARLY IN THE FOOTAGE as soon as I was told to scan I went to the machine. High handed, arrogant, entitled, govt employees thought its below their dignity to help me put the heavy suitcase on the machine, or help me me put it back in the trolley."
In a recent tweet, Mir then highlighted three lies of the customs and emphasized the need for better conduct towards travelers. She also suggested travelers to Delhi airport and instead prefer Mumbai or Bengaluru.
“Three lies from @AirportGenCus to help citizens beware of their viciousness 1) I didn't demand privileges' or refuse scan, only expected better conduct, 2) it wasn't customs officials who helped with the bags , it was porters, and they came later, 3) if I had refused to co operate they cud have done a case on me, but they didn't, nor did they show footage of my bag lying open in public, no checks being done, officers coolly walking around after making me open bag, and made me wait pointlessly. Rest, as an avid traveller, I can only advice , avoid Delhi airport and fly from Mumbai or Bangalore as better options. Over and out."
Meanwhile, Yana Mir is a Kashmir activist and journalist. As per her bio on X, she is the Vice President of the All JK Youth Society (AJKYS). She also described herself as a TEDx Speaker. On her YouTube channel, she said she was a “Kashmiri Political Analyst."
