Warren Buffett during the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder meeting in Nebraska accidentally called Greg Abel as Charlie Munger. Warren Buffett's longtime friend and business partner, Charlie Munger passed away last year in November at the age of 99. Berkshire's annual meeting drew thousands of Buffett devotees and was the first without Munger, Berkshire's vice chairman and Buffett's long-time investing partner.

During the annual conference, Buffet was asked by a kid, "If you had more day with Charlie, what would you do with him?"

He spoke about him and said, “We always lived in a way where we were happy with what we were doing. Charlie liked learning, he liked wide variety of things. He was much broader than I was." “We had as much fun perhaps even more to some extent with things that failed because then he would work a way out of them."

At one point, he called Abel “Charlie" and said, “…Charlie about Charlie, I'm so used to…" This brought laughter and applause in the audience. Buffett further added, “I actually checked myself a couple of times already but I'll slip, I'll slip again."

To which Abel said, "That's a great honour."

Netizens were quick to react after Warren Buffett mistakenly referred to Greg Abel as Charlie Munger. Some users expressed admiration for Buffett and Munger's relationship, while others emphasised the value of their bond in building Berkshire Hathaway.

Also Read: 'The architect of Berkshire Hathaway’: Warren Buffet pays tribute to Charlie Munger in letter to shareholders “They were incredibly lucky to have each other," a user on X said.

"So interesting to hear him discuss his relationship with Charlie and also their differences...," some other wrote.

“For a moment, Warren Buffet thought he was sitting with Charlie Munger his right hand man for over 60 years who died in 11/2023. Having a friend this close to you, whom you shared mutual bond and respect, and were able to build such a behemoth company like #BerkshireHathaway with is invaluable," one user commented.

“Salute to the bonding," some other wrote.

Some other wrote, "God this meeting must be torture for Buffett"

