‘Will you exchange your life with Warren Buffett?’ Influencer shares unique perspective | Watch

Will you exchange your life with Warren Buffett? The instant reaction could be a resounding yes because Buffett’s net worth is nearly $157 billion ( ₹13.5 lakh crore) as of May 29, per Forbes. However, an Indian influencer has given a unique perspective.

Atal Prabhat Poddar, who often shares life lessons and explains various perspectives of life, posted an Instagram Reel on May 29. It instantly grabbed people's attention.

“Warren Buffett is one of the richest people in the world. He can talk to anyone in the world. Even Bill Gates is just a phone call away for him,” the influencer says.

“He has properties all over the world. He can choose what sort of lifestyle he wants to adapt to. But, if I ask you to exchange your life with him, you may obviously say no. The reason is his age,” Poddar continues.

“But, if Warren Buffet had an option, he would probably leave all his wealth and choose to be a younger person. You can choose not to be the richest person in the world as you have the biggest wealth: time. More often than not, we miss to appreciate that,” the influencer adds.

“We should start now. Even if you’re 50 or 60, it’s enough. You can build a business or do whatever you want to do,” he concludes.

“What an amazing perspective,” reacted one Instagram user.

“One of the most valuable lessons you've ever taught,” wrote another.

Another wrote, “Your words are just made my day…”

“You can also become another Warren Buffett or even more than that,” came from another.

Experience Points In January 2023, in a piece called Would You Trade Places with Warren Buffett?, investment banker Owen Stoneking shared a similar perspective. He wrote that most people wouldn’t trade youth for money.

Life should focus on collecting “experience points” (XP), not just saving money, he said. He warned against living on autopilot and working too hard.

Meaningful experiences, especially in youth or with family, bring true fulfilment. Memories, not just wealth, are life’s real treasure, he added.

The interest in “Warren Buffet” was sky-high on Google India:

Who is Warren Buffett? Warren Buffett is one of the world’s most successful investors and the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway. The 94-year-old legend made his fortune by investing in businesses he believed were strong and would grow over time. His investments include Coca-Cola, Apple and American Express.

He’s known for his simple, long-term approach: buy good companies, hold onto them and let them grow. Buffett avoids risky bets and doesn’t follow trends. He trusts research and patience.