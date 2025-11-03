Was Akash Ambani really using an iPhone 16e during IND vs SA final? Here's the real story behind the viral picture

The India vs South Africa semi-final turned out to be a thrilling contest where the women in blue ultimately won the contest by 52 runs. While the first-ever World Cup win by the women's team remained a critical focus on Sunday, netizens on social media platforms also pointed out a peculiar thing where Akash Ambani was seen sporting a single-camera iPhone, which some users mistakenly identified as the iPhone 16e.

Advertisement

​Ambani, who was seen sitting alongside ICC chairman Jay Shah, former India captain Rohit Sharma, and BCCI President Mithun Manhas used an iPhone to capture the historic moment during the penultimate clash of the World Cup.

​With Ambani belonging to the richest family in the country, netizens found it odd that the billionaire was using a single-camera iPhone. However, as it turned out, Ambani was using the iPhone Air, the lightest iPhone made by the Cupertino-based tech giant, and not the iPhone 16e.

​While there have been various reports claiming that the sales of both Apple's iPhone Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge have been less than ideal, it seems that Ambani prefers the nimbleness of the iPhone Air over the more feature-packed iPhone 17 Pro models that also come with a brand-new look.

Advertisement

​Netizens React to Akash Ambani's iPhone: ​“I don't know to whom he will show the video because the whole country is watching the match 😆” commented one user on X

​"Akash Ambani using iPhone 17 air. Meanwhile his car cleaner using iPhone 17pro max👽" another user noted

Advertisement

​“Show off for middle class, rich people's stay simple and think about growth” commented a user on Instagram.

​India become World Champions: ​Meanwhile, team India showed off a fabulous show at Navi Mumbai as they set up a total of 292 runs in their 50 overs, backed by the 87-run knock by Shafali Varma and the late flourish provided by Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh.

​While the Indian bowlers took wickets at regular intervals, it seemed at one stage that South African captain Laura Wolvaardt would play spoilsport, as she had played in the semi-final clash against England. However, Wolvaardt was eventually dismissed in the 42nd over by Deepti Sharma, which tilted the match in India's favour, and the women in blue ended up lifting the World Cup trophy for the first time.