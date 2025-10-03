‘Was amazed’: Russian woman living in Bengaluru for 12 years speaks about Indian work culture

A Russian woman and influencer living and working in India for the past 12 years recently shared her experience in the subcontinent, highlighting how differences in socioeconomic realities and cultures affect workplace practices and people.

Taking to Instagram, Yulia Aslamova, who currently heads the self-founded podcast Code of Influence, shared several points about how India differed from other places in terms of work culture.

"When I started my career in India, 12 years ago, I was amazed when my colleagues used to care and ask me if I had my breakfast, tea/coffee, and lunch ... super sweet and welcoming restart that I had," she wrote.

She pointed out several other ways in which Indians at work exuded warmth: the content creator pointed out that she was amazed at how people at Indian workplaces "...host pujas and celebrate festivals in a big way together, adding that it made "so much sense since we spent most of the time with our colleagues."

Yulia also expressed being awed by the savings habits of Indians, saying that she found her co-workers “planning savings from the beginning of the career. Save for the future and invest. Almost from the 1st salary.”

"It used to be truly amazing and inspiring with the planning and being so well financially educated from a young age (sic)," she added.

On the flip side of things, Yulia went on to speak about how competitive Indian workplaces can get, and how Indians "compete with teammates from different departments".

"And I feel that it comes from a highly competitive environment and lots of young talent in the country. Politics is on a very different level and statement unfortunately (sic)," the Russian immigrant said, pointing perhaps inadvertently to one of the underlying realities of the Indian economy: it's young workforce.

She also highlighted how, in India, it's normal to receive calls and work emails after office hours, and smaller idiosyncrasies like workers not leaving the office before their manager.

The influencer added she found it astounding that people travel as long as 2 hours one way to reach work, and highlighted how in India, many live for work, instead of living for a good life.

"Living for work, vs working for a good life. Many young ambitious talents do carry responsibilities for the whole family ( and not only ma and pa, as well as other relatives). Obviously, it adds lots of pressure that leads to focus ONLY on work. (sic)," she wrote.

She went on to say that in the 12 years she spent in India, mostly in Bangalore, "our team members, colleagues truly turn to become our family, friends for a lifetime.

"I really got my new family through my journey of 12 years in India. All thanks to my work," she wrote, concluding, "People in India are super hardworking, the environment is highly competitive and the work style often carries loads of pressure."

“Work hard / rest harder,” she advised.

Who is Yulia Aslamova? Educated in Russia's oldest technical university, the National Mineral Resources University, Yulia started working in India for BHIVE Workspace.