Was Khaleda Zia Indian? Former Bangladesh prime minister dies at 80; check her family history, cause of death and more

Khaleda Zia passed away on 30 December at the age of 80. Meanwhile, many are wondering whether the former prime minister of Bangladesh was an Indian.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader’s links to India were shaped by her birthplace and family history.

Bangladesh’s first female prime minister was born Khaleda Khanam Putul on 15 August 1945 in Jalpaiguri, now a major city in the northern part of West Bengal. At the time, it was a part of the Bengal Province in British India.

Her father, Iskandar Ali Majumder, worked in the tea business and hailed from Feni, now part of the Chittagong Division in Bangladesh.

Her mother, Taiyaba Majumder, was born in Chandbari village, now in the Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal. After the Partition in 1947, her family moved to Dinajpur, which later became part of independent Bangladesh.

Khaleda Zia’s cause of death Khaleda Zia’s death was the result of several serious health conditions that had worsened over the years. She was admitted to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka on 23 November with severe breathing trouble due to a lung infection.

This developed into pneumonia and led to respiratory failure, forcing doctors to put her on a ventilator. She also suffered from advanced liver cirrhosis, which had affected her for a long time.

Her condition was further complicated by diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, kidney problems and heart disease. Zia had a pacemaker and earlier heart stents. The chest infection put heavy stress on her heart. She had been receiving treatment in the UK before returning to Bangladesh in May.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir earlier confirmed Zia’s critical condition.

"She is extremely unwell. The entire nation is praying for her recovery... She is seriously ill, and our doctors are making every possible effort. Local and foreign specialists are involved in her treatment. They are trying their best," Bangladeshi news publication The Business Standard quoted Alamgir as saying.

"Khaleda Zia's condition is extremely critical. She is being kept on life support and is now receiving regular dialysis," the publication quoted medical board member Dr Ziaul Haque as saying.

On Google India, the interest in ‘Khaleda Zia’ soared from 29 December to 30 December around her demise:

Sheikh Hasina’s ouster Khaleda Zia, a three-time former PM of Bangladesh, saw major changes in her legal and political status after Sheikh Hasina’s exit from power in August 2024. She was released from house arrest. In early 2025, the Supreme Court cleared her of all remaining corruption cases.

The interim government later allowed her to travel to London in January for advanced medical treatment. She returned to Bangladesh in May, but her condition worsened.

Khaleda Zia’s ties with India Khaleda Zia’s relationship with India went through many ups and downs over the years. During her first term as Prime Minister in the early 1990s, she pushed a “Look East” policy.

Bangladesh leaned towards China and several Islamic countries. This shift, along with disputes over Ganges water sharing and rising cross-border insurgency, led to tense relations with India.

Her second term, from 2001 to 2006, saw relations fall to one of their lowest points. New Delhi raised concerns about Indian militant groups allegedly taking shelter in Bangladesh.

Even with these tensions, Zia continued to engage diplomatically. She visited India in 1992 and 2006 as PM and again in 2012 while in Opposition.

Her 2006 visit led to agreements on trade and action against narcotics. In 2012, she met then-President Pranab Mukherjee and then-PM Manmohan Singh. She expressed her desire for “strong and friendly” ties with India despite past differences.