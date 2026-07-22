Lionel Scaloni refused to blame the referee for Argentina's final defeat. Since the World Cup final, there have been numerous allegations against Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic of being unfair to Lionel Messi’s team.

Ferran Torres scored the decisive extra-time goal for Spain. His strike secured a 1-0 win at New York New Jersey Stadium. Spain dominated the match from start to finish.

Enzo Fernandez was sent off during the final due to two yellow cards during the game. The first yellow card he received remains disputed.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Did Argentina coach Scaloni blame the referee for their World Cup final loss? ⌵ No, Lionel Scaloni refused to blame the referee, asserting that Argentina lost because Spain played better. 2 What role did Enzo Fernandez's red card play in Argentina's World Cup final performance? ⌵ Enzo Fernandez's late red card affected the team, but Scaloni maintained that it was not the reason for their overall poor performance. 3 Why is referee Slavko Vincic considered unlucky for Argentina fans? ⌵ Slavko Vincic is seen as unlucky because he previously officiated Argentina's shocking loss to Saudi Arabia in the 2022 World Cup. 4 How did Spain outperform Argentina in the World Cup final? ⌵ Spain dominated possession, registered 20 shots compared to Argentina's 2, and effectively neutralized Argentina's tactics throughout the match. 5 What were the repercussions of the scuffle at the end of the World Cup final? ⌵ Leandro Paredes was initially reported to have received a red card for his involvement in the scuffle, but FIFA later deleted the card after review.

Argentina became the first team without a shot in regulation time. They managed only 2 attempts across the entire final. Lionel Messi's effort in the 117th minute was their first.

Some Argentine players were affected by Fernandez's late red card. Scaloni, however, insisted the officiating wasn't responsible for the result.

Lisandro Martinez's injury further hampered Argentina's chances during the game. The Manchester United defender was forced off before full-time.

According to the Argentine coach, Spain simply outplayed Argentina throughout the match. Scaloni believes that admitting this would eventually help the team improve. He also suggests fatigue affected Argentina's underwhelming overall performance.

"Was the officiating unfair? No, we lost because Spain were better than us. We've got to admit it, they played better. [Admitting that] will make us better in the long run," FotMob quoted Scaloni as telling reporters in Argentina.

"We probably arrived at the final running on empty, that’s the reality," the Argentina coach added.

Slavko Vincic Slavko Vincic has somehow become a key factor for Argentina fans. There’s an apparent jinx involved with him. But, he has refereed Argentina only once before the 2026 final. One may wonder why he is so much talked about.

The reason is that, before the FIFA World Cup 2026, Vincic officiated the Argentina vs Saudi Arabia match in 2022. It was Messi’s shock defeat to the minnows.

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Fans viewed his appointment as an unlucky omen beforehand. However, his decisions did not entirely disadvantage Argentina during that game. He awarded Argentina an early penalty, converted by Lionel Messi. Vincic also booked 6 players, all from Saudi Arabia's side.

Spain, meanwhile, held a flawless record under Vincic's officiating. He had never overseen a Spanish defeat. This included Spain's Euro 2024 semi-final win over France. Before the match, Argentina's fans grew anxious due to this stark contrasting history.