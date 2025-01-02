In 2024, Swiggy reported that its top food orders were pizza, biryani, and dosa, as reported by Swiggy. Meanwhile, Zomato users searched for 'girlfriend' and 'bride' on New Year's Eve, sparking humorous online reactions.

Pizza, Biryani, Dosa—these were the top three food items that India ordered the most in 2024, as per Swiggy's report. But on Zomato, people searched for more than just food. They also looked for a 'girlfriend' and even a 'bride' on New Year's Eve.

Yes, you heard that right. As per Zomato's annual insights report for 2024, around 4,940 users searched for "girlfriend", and 40 searched for "dulhan" while using the app. The report also included snapshots of user behaviour and ordering patterns.

Does Zomato really deliver girlfriends As it turns out, people could have actually been searching for restaurants by the name of 'girlfriend,' on the Zomato app. Responding to one of the X posts about Zomato delivering girlfriends, one user proceeded to offer a rational explanation of the search trend.

Mustafa Khundmiri commented on X: “ People aren't as dumb as they are made out to be."

In his post, he shared a screenshot showing the names of two restaurants. As per the screenshot, Khundmiri had asked AI if there were any restaurants with the name 'girlfriend'. AI came up with two restaurants. One was Girlfriend Food Court, located in Ameerpet, Hyderabad, while the other was Girlfriend Arabian Mandi Restaurant, also in Hyderabad.

'Want to know the orders placed' Netizens have been posting hilarious comments on X after learning about the Zomato report.

“I'd be more interested to know, how many were ordered?" commented one user.

“Every app with a DM and search feature is a potential dating app," wrote another.

Zomato's 'flirtatious' notifications This is not the first time that Zomato has come up with something quirky. The app's notifications for its users are often known to be 'flirtatious'. From suddenly asking, 'Khana khaya? '(Did you have food?), to simply throwing iconic Bollywood taglines at its users, the app's notifications are varied.