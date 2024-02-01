Legendary Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram has posted a photo with Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt. While sharing the pic on social media, the Sultan of Swing wrote, “Great to see my buddy Sanjay Dutt almost after a decade, humble as always."

Also Read: Pakistan’s cricket legends hail Indian team; Wasim Akram calls World Cup final ‘one bad day’ Interestingly, he used the hashtag #kahlnayak which seems to be a typo. He may have wanted to use #khalnayak, reflecting Sanjay Dutt's movie. Meanwhile, netizens have reacted to the post on X (formerly Twitter).

“Two of the Greatest Superstars together. Really Loved the way Sanju Praised Wasim’s Bowling," wrote one user. “2 legends in one frame," came from another.

Some users, on the other hand, were eager to know the cricket legend’s take on Imran Khan’s imprisonment. “Wasim bhai, your mentor and captain, has been in jail for several months now, any words for him? Aap bhi condemn nai ker saktay? (can’t you condemn it?)" wrote one user. “please be brave & raise voice for your & our Great Captain ,Leader Imran Khan. For freedom. ... Internationally & nationally.." wrote another. “Not a single tweet for once you called your skipper," came from another.

“You had another one. Actually more than a friend. A mentor. He has been unjustly put behind bars. Everyone with a conscience and a spine has raised a voice for him. Except you," posted another.

Imran Khan sent to jail for 14 years

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have been given a 14-year rigorous imprisonment in Pakistan. This ruling came just a week before the country's elections. It follows another verdict where Khan, another cricketing legend, received a 10-year sentence for a separate charge of leaking state secrets.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Khan's sentences would be served one after the other or at the same time. The trial took place in the jail where he had been held since his arrest in August 2023.

