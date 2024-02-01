Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Wasim Akram posts photo with ‘buddy’ Sanjay Dutt: Netizens react, slam cricketer’s silence on Imran Khan’s imprisonment

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Legendary Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram has shared a photo with Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt, calling him his ‘buddy’ and praising his humility.

Sanjay Dutt and Wasim Akram

Legendary Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram has posted a photo with Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt. While sharing the pic on social media, the Sultan of Swing wrote, “Great to see my buddy Sanjay Dutt almost after a decade, humble as always."

Also Read: Pakistan’s cricket legends hail Indian team; Wasim Akram calls World Cup final ‘one bad day’

Interestingly, he used the hashtag #kahlnayak which seems to be a typo. He may have wanted to use #khalnayak, reflecting Sanjay Dutt's movie. Meanwhile, netizens have reacted to the post on X (formerly Twitter).

“Two of the Greatest Superstars together. Really Loved the way Sanju Praised Wasim’s Bowling," wrote one user. “2 legends in one frame," came from another.

Some users, on the other hand, were eager to know the cricket legend’s take on Imran Khan’s imprisonment. “Wasim bhai, your mentor and captain, has been in jail for several months now, any words for him? Aap bhi condemn nai ker saktay? (can’t you condemn it?)" wrote one user. “please be brave & raise voice for your & our Great Captain ,Leader Imran Khan. For freedom. ... Internationally & nationally.." wrote another. “Not a single tweet for once you called your skipper," came from another.

“You had another one. Actually more than a friend. A mentor. He has been unjustly put behind bars. Everyone with a conscience and a spine has raised a voice for him. Except you," posted another.

Imran Khan sent to jail for 14 years

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have been given a 14-year rigorous imprisonment in Pakistan. This ruling came just a week before the country's elections. It follows another verdict where Khan, another cricketing legend, received a 10-year sentence for a separate charge of leaking state secrets.

Also Read: Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan, deputy Shah Mahmood Qureshi get 10-year jail term for leaking state secrets

It wasn't immediately clear whether Khan's sentences would be served one after the other or at the same time. The trial took place in the jail where he had been held since his arrest in August 2023.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
