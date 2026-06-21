Wasseypur, Melodi and Messi: How memes took centre stage at CJP's Jantar Mantar protest over NEET paper leak

Supporters of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) banged steel plates with spoons in a protest Saturday to demand the resignation of the Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over allegations of examination irregularities and repeated paper leaks.

A few hundred, led by CJP founder, Abhijeet Dipke continued protest overnight beyond the permitted time of 5 PM, 20 June.

The protest near the designation demonstration site near the Parliament in the national by hundreds of students and young supporters was held amid heavy deployment of police and Rapid Action Force(RAF) with cameras and drones used to monitor it.

The participants, mostly college-going students, carried placards featuring creative slogans, Urdu poetry and memes inspired by popular Bollywood dialogues and recent political developments involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders, deploying satire and metaphor to express their political criticism.

Others banged plates, their noise cutting through the crowd protesting and demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The banging of plates was a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for Indians to step onto balconies and rooftops and bang utensils in solidarity with front-line health workers during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Political colour Protests in India can't be apolitical. Among the highlights was a reference to recent PM Modi's meeting with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni in May. “Paper leak kab band hoga? (When will the paper leak stop?) Melodi Khao, Khud Jaan Jao,” one of the poster read.

View full Image View full Image Among the highlights was a reference to recent Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni in May. “Paper leak kab band hoga? (When will the paper leak stop?) Melodi Khao, Khud Jaan Jao,” a poster read. ( Gulam Jeelani )

Protestors perhaps missed former AAP leader Raghav Chadha too. A poster Chadha's photo read “Missing Raghav Chadha” perhaps mocking the now-BJP leader about the time when as an AAP MP, he would raise public issues in Rajya Sabha.

Chadha, alongside leaders Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak, had announced the merger of seven AAP MPs with the BJP.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, a political communications strategist and Boston University student, had urged parents and students to join the protest on Sunday as well. Delhi police had permitted his group to stage the demonstration till 5 PM on Sunday, but he decided to continue beyond permitted time. Dipke announced that he will continue the protest till Dharmendra Pradhan resigns over NEET and other paper leaks.

Exam paper of NEET, a nationwide medical program was leaked last month through social media app Telegram. Authorities subsequently postponed the exam and also temporarily banned Telegram in India. The exam is scheduled to be held on Sunday. The government says the leak is under investigation.

'Sabka badla lega tera Faizal' The posters had a dash of iconic dialogues from Bollywood movies too.

From Nawazuddin Siddiqui's iconic “Sabka badla lega tera Faizal” from Gangs of Wasseypur to the popular “Abe jaldi bol, kal subah Panvel nikalna hai” from Golmaal, and Amitabh Bachchan's famous “Rishte mein to hum tumhare...” dialogue, the protest site was awash with references to Bollywood films, reimagined to comment on contemporary student-related issues.

The CJP emerged in May, after Chief Jiustice of India Surya Kant’s remarks comparing some unemployed youth to “cockroaches” triggered outrage. Supporters embraced the term as a symbol of resilience, helping the group amass more than 22 million followers on Instagram.

View full Image View full Image From Nawazuddin Siddiqui's iconic “Sabka badla lega tera Faizal” from Gangs of Wasseypur to the popular “Abe jaldi bol, kal subah Panvel nikalna hai” from Golmaal, and Amitabh Bachchan's famous “Rishte mein to hum tumhare...” dialogue, the protest site was awash with references to Bollywood films, reimagined to comment on contemporary student-related issues. ( Gulam Jeelani )

The CJP mixes self-deprecating humor with political criticism. Supporters jokingly call themselves unemployed and chronically online, while videos and memes mocking unemployment, corruption and political dysfunction have attracted millions of views. Many parody CJP accounts have also adopted the cockroach as a satirical political symbol.

The movement’s message has since expanded to include concerns over unemployment, rising living costs and government accountability.

Messi's hattrick to ‘har shaakh pe ullu’ The FIFA World Cup also found a place in the protest's meme culture. One poster referred to Argentine football icon Lionel Messi and his recent hat-trick against Algeria, drawing a parallel between sporting dominance and the political message being pushed by the protesters.

View full Image View full Image A poster had one line from the couplet 'Barbad-e-Gulistan Karne ko Ek hi Ullu Kaafi Tha, Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baitha hai, Anjam-e-Gulistan Kya Hoga'. This loosely translates to ‘To ruin a flourishing garden, a single owl was once enough. Now that an owl sits on every branch, what fate awaits the garden?’

Some posters carried Urdu poetry too. A poster had one line from the couplet 'Barbad-e-Gulistan Karne ko Ek hi Ullu Kaafi Tha, Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baitha hai, Anjam-e-Gulistan Kya Hoga'. This loosely translates to ‘To ruin a flourishing garden, a single owl was once enough. Now that an owl sits on every branch, what fate awaits the garden?’

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The couplet is a satirical metaphor. The ‘garden symbolises a nation, institution, or society, while the ’owls' represent incompetent or harmful people in positions of influence. The verse by Urdu poet Shauq Bahraichi suggests that if one such person could cause damage, widespread incompetence or misrule could lead to complete ruin.

The protesters assert that they would not leave until Pradhan, who is at the heart of the NEET paper leak controversy, resigns even as Delhi police has refused to allow them to continue officially.

To ruin a flourishing garden, a single owl was once enough. Now that an owl sits on every branch, what fate awaits the garden?

As the protest at Jantar Mantar enters second day, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has urged students and parents to join the protest at 9 am today, 21 June.