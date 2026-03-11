Watch: 3 teens run from Noida to Gurugram to make it to class, internet says: ‘Hats off’

A group of teenagers from Noida has gone viral on Instagram after attempting a commute that most people would never consider — running all the way from Noida to Gurugram to reach their college.

The video, posted by Instagram user Aryan Popli, shows him and his two friends attempting the unusual challenge in broad daylight. The trio, all 19 years old, documented their journey as they ran from Noida Sector 18 to Master Union college in Gurugram, crossing several parts of Delhi-NCR along the way.

The caption of the video summed up their motivation: “Early start, long commute, but we still show up.”

In the clip, the teenagers begin by explaining the idea behind their unusual challenge. According to them, travelling from Noida to their college in Gurugram usually takes around two hours by cab, which led them to wonder whether running the distance was even possible.

“What happens if you try running from Noida to Gurgaon Let’s find out. Is it possible to run from Noida to Gurgaon? Let's try it out," Aryan Popli says.

“We stay in Noida but our college is all the way in Gurgaon. It takes us 2 hours by cab,” he further added.

The group eventually decided to test the idea despite knowing the challenge ahead. Their starting point was Mall of India in Noida, and they gave themselves just five hours to make it to class.

“So we decided, what if we run instead? And this is going to be our final route. Mall of India is our starting point. We just have 5 hours to enter the class.”

Watch the viral video here:

As the run began, the friends started tracking their progress across Delhi-NCR, documenting key milestones during the journey.

At around 10 kilometres into the run, they realised the challenge was turning into something much bigger than expected.

“10 kms north in Delhi. By the way, it's only Aryan who has run 40 kms before. And this is pretty much a full marathon,” the trio shared.

The video also shows them briefly stopping near India Gate, where Aryan jokingly challenges his friends to do push-ups before continuing the run.

As the journey progressed, the physical strain began to show. At one point, one of the runners suffered a cramp, prompting the group to pause. The clip also shows passers-by stepping in to help when the runner struggled with the pain.

Despite the exhaustion, the friends decided to push through the final stretch of their run.

"We're almost there. This is one of the toughest things we've ever done. And I can see my college from here."

The video ends with the trio sprinting the final few metres.

"Last 100m finish. Come on!"

The unusual college commute has now caught the attention of social media users, with many praising the teenagers for their determination and adventurous spirit.

A user wrote, “I love when people use their free will like this I mean this is what we need. hats off brothers (I wish I had started running when I was in college).”

Another user wrote, “this is the coolest thing I've seen in a while dude! hats off.”

“Good use of free will,” the third wrote.

In fact, one of the professors also praised their effort, writing, “Extra attendance for this effort !!”